Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra, Zubeen Garg honoured during In Memoriam segment

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held in Mumbai on Sunday paid tribute to the greats from the Indian film industry who passed away in 2025. The evening’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment was accompanied by the song “Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai” from Manoj Kumar-starrer Shor, as images of those remembered were displayed one by one.

Actor-director Manoj Kumar and actors Dharmendra, Asrani, Kamini Kaushal, Satish Shah, Sulakshana Pandit, Pankaj Dheer, Mukul Dev, Rakesh Pandey, Dheeraj Kumar, Achyut Potdar, Deb Mukherjee, Shefali Jariwala were remembered during the segment.

Manoj Kumar Manoj Kumar

Dharmendra Dharmendra

Asrani Asrani

Kamini Kaushal Kamini Kaushal

Achyut Potdar Achyut Potdar

Deb Mukherjee Deb Mukherjee

Dheeraj Kumar Dheeraj Kumar

Mukul Dev Mukul Dev

Pankaj Dheer Pankaj Dheer

Rakesh Pandey Rakesh Pandey

Satish Shah Satish Shah

Shefali Jariwala Shefali Jariwala

Sulakshana Pandit Sulakshana Pandit

Singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away at 52, in Singapore, was also remembered.

Zubeen Garg Zubeen Garg

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 also paid tribute to directors Chandra Barot and Partho Ghosh.