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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra, Zubeen Garg honoured during In Memoriam segment
Zubeen Garg, Asrani, Manoj Kumar, Shefali Jariwala, Pankaj Dheer and many other stars were remembered during the 'in Memoriam' segment of Chetak Screen Awards 2026.
The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held in Mumbai on Sunday paid tribute to the greats from the Indian film industry who passed away in 2025. The evening’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment was accompanied by the song “Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai” from Manoj Kumar-starrer Shor, as images of those remembered were displayed one by one.
Singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away at 52, in Singapore, was also remembered.
The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 also paid tribute to directors Chandra Barot and Partho Ghosh.
Producer Saravanan was also remembered during this segment, along with media personality Pritish Nandy.
About Chetak Screen Awards
Held in Mumbai on Sunday, Chetak Screen Awards honoured the best in cinema and OTT chosen by the members of the prestigious Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices, following a strict process. The nominees will be honoured across 31 categories.
Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at Screen Academy, created a detailed grading system for the Screen Academy members so they could rate the best in each category. The nominees were evaluated on the basis of creativity and overall experience, technical excellence, viewer connectivity, and innovation.
The event was hosted by Alia Bhatt, Sunil Grover, Zakir Khan and Saurabh Dwivedi.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV