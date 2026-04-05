Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra, Zubeen Garg honoured during In Memoriam segment

Zubeen Garg, Asrani, Manoj Kumar, Shefali Jariwala, Pankaj Dheer and many other stars were remembered during the 'in Memoriam' segment of Chetak Screen Awards 2026.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 5, 2026 10:45 PM IST
Stars remembered at Chetak Screen AwardsStars remembered at Chetak Screen Awards.
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The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held in Mumbai on Sunday paid tribute to the greats from the Indian film industry who passed away in 2025. The evening’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment was accompanied by the song “Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai” from Manoj Kumar-starrer Shor, as images of those remembered were displayed one by one.

Actor-director Manoj Kumar and actors Dharmendra, Asrani, Kamini Kaushal, Satish Shah, Sulakshana Pandit, Pankaj Dheer, Mukul Dev, Rakesh Pandey, Dheeraj Kumar, Achyut Potdar, Deb Mukherjee, Shefali Jariwala were remembered during the segment.

chetak screen awards Manoj Kumar Dharmendra Dharmendra chetak screen awards Asrani chetak screen awards Kamini Kaushal chetak screen awards Achyut Potdar chetak screen awards Deb Mukherjee chetak screen awards Dheeraj Kumar chetak screen awards Mukul Dev chetak screen awards Pankaj Dheer chetak screen awards Rakesh Pandey chetak screen awards Satish Shah chetak screen awards Shefali Jariwala chetak screen awards Sulakshana Pandit

Singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away at 52, in Singapore, was also remembered.

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chetak screen awards Zubeen Garg

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 also paid tribute to directors Chandra Barot and Partho Ghosh.

chetak screen awards Chandra Barot chetak screen awards Partho Ghosh

Producer Saravanan was also remembered during this segment, along with media personality Pritish Nandy.

chetak screen awards Saravanan M chetak screen awards Pritish Nandy

About Chetak Screen Awards

Held in Mumbai on Sunday, Chetak Screen Awards honoured the best in cinema and OTT chosen by the members of the prestigious Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices, following a strict process. The nominees will be honoured across 31 categories.

Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at Screen Academy, created a detailed grading system for the Screen Academy members so they could rate the best in each category. The nominees were evaluated on the basis of creativity and overall experience, technical excellence, viewer connectivity, and innovation.

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The event was hosted by Alia Bhatt, Sunil Grover, Zakir Khan and Saurabh Dwivedi.

Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

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