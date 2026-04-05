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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Karan Tejpal wins Best Director (OTT Film) award for Stolen
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Karan Tejpal won Best Director (OTT Film) for Stolen.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: In a major win, Karan Tejpal clinched the Chetak Screen Award for Best Director (OTT Film) for Stolen. They won against Arati Kadav (Mrs), Honey Trehan (Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders), Anusha Rizvi (The Great Shamsuddin Family), and Boman Irani (The Mehta Boys).
Karan Tejpal received the award from filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.
With direct-to-OTT movies becoming as popular and important as theatrical releases, the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 introduced five new categories: Best OTT Film, Best Director (OTT Film), Best Actor – Female (OTT Film), Best Actor – Male (OTT Film), and Best Script (OTT Film).
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts for the ceremony.
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
India’s most prestigious and credible film awards, the Chetak Screen Awards are rooted in the belief that art must be recognised purely on merit, integrity, and peer respect. To ensure this, a Screen Academy — an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices — was formed. The Academy selected the nominees and, subsequently, the winners through a careful, rigorous procedure.
Chetak Screen Awards’ selection process
Following an initial shortlisting, the Screen Academy evaluated the films through structured voting. For this, Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at Screen Academy, developed detailed grading guidelines that the members followed.
The films were evaluated based on creativity and overall experience, technical excellence, viewer connectivity, and innovation, while the performance-based categories were also assessed on authenticity. As a result, the winners in each category were finalised through a structured process, making the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 more authentic than any other award ceremony.
Who are the Screen Academy members?
The prominent Screen Academy members include Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV