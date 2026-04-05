Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Karan Tejpal wins Best Director (OTT Film) award for Stolen

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: In a major win, Karan Tejpal clinched the Chetak Screen Award for Best Director (OTT Film) for Stolen. They won against Arati Kadav (Mrs), Honey Trehan (Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders), Anusha Rizvi (The Great Shamsuddin Family), and Boman Irani (The Mehta Boys).

Karan Tejpal received the award from filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

With direct-to-OTT movies becoming as popular and important as theatrical releases, the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 introduced five new categories: Best OTT Film, Best Director (OTT Film), Best Actor – Female (OTT Film), Best Actor – Male (OTT Film), and Best Script (OTT Film).

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts for the ceremony.