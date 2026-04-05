Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, and Swapnil Salkar win Best Script – OTT film for Stolen

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Script – OTT film winner: At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, it was Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, and Swapnil Salkar (AGADBUMB) who walked away with the Best Script – OTT film award for Stolen. It was a closely fought category, with some of the most compelling streaming releases of 2025 in the running. The other nominees were Harman Baweja, Anu Singh Choudhary and Arati Kadav for Mrs, Smita Singh for Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders, Danish Renzu, Sunayana Kachroo, and Niranjan Iyengar for Songs of Paradise, and Alexander Dinelaris and Boman Irani for The Mehta Boys.

Mukesh Chhabra and Anup Soni presented the trophy to the winners at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.