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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, and Swapnil Salkar win Best Script – OTT film for Stolen
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Script – OTT film winner: Stolen won the Best Script – OTT film award at Chetak Screen Awards 2026, held on Sunday in Mumbai.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Script – OTT film winner: At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, it was Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, and Swapnil Salkar (AGADBUMB) who walked away with the Best Script – OTT film award for Stolen. It was a closely fought category, with some of the most compelling streaming releases of 2025 in the running. The other nominees were Harman Baweja, Anu Singh Choudhary and Arati Kadav for Mrs, Smita Singh for Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders, Danish Renzu, Sunayana Kachroo, and Niranjan Iyengar for Songs of Paradise, and Alexander Dinelaris and Boman Irani for The Mehta Boys.
Mukesh Chhabra and Anup Soni presented the trophy to the winners at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Backed by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards have built its reputation on one straightforward principle: merit above all else.
The winners for the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were chosen by the Screen Academy, an independent body of 53 respected filmmakers, artistes and cultural figures, whose involvement lends the honours a credibility that few film awards in India can claim.
Members voted using a structured grading framework put together by Dr Priya Jaikumar of the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, ensuring the process was as rigorous as the recognition itself. The Academy’s roster includes Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV