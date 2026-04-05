Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Homebound wins Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay) award

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay) Winner: At a time when the industry is grappling with lack of compelling storytelling, it was Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan and Sumit Roy’s screenplay for Homebound that truly got everyone talking, earning them the Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay) award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026. The category saw strong competition from some of the finest writers of the year, including Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar), Reshu Nath (Haq), Aranya Sahay (Humans in the Loop), and Varun Grover (Superboys of Malegaon).

Filmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Deepa Bhatia presented the trophy to the winners at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. While accepting the award, Neeraj Ghaywan expressed surprise, noting that they had not expected to win as Dhurandhar had been sweeping most of the awards.