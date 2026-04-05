Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Homebound wins Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay) award
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan and Sumit Roy won Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay) for the film Homebound.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay) Winner: At a time when the industry is grappling with lack of compelling storytelling, it was Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan and Sumit Roy’s screenplay for Homebound that truly got everyone talking, earning them the Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay) award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026. The category saw strong competition from some of the finest writers of the year, including Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar), Reshu Nath (Haq), Aranya Sahay (Humans in the Loop), and Varun Grover (Superboys of Malegaon).
Filmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Deepa Bhatia presented the trophy to the winners at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. While accepting the award, Neeraj Ghaywan expressed surprise, noting that they had not expected to win as Dhurandhar had been sweeping most of the awards.
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
In an effort to bring back the credibility and prestige once associated with film honours, the Chetak Screen Awards—instituted by The Indian Express Group—have been revived with a renewed focus on merit, integrity, and peer recognition.
At the heart of the awards lies the Screen Academy, a non-profit collective of 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices, entrusted with selecting the nominees and winners for the Chetak Screen Awards 2026. Their involvement lends both depth and authenticity to the process.
To maintain rigour and consistency, Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California, developed a structured evaluation framework that guided members through the voting process.
The Academy brings together some of the most respected names in Indian cinema, including Sriram Raghavan, Kabir Khan, Rima Das, Resul Pookutty, and Vidya Balan, among others—making the honours a true reflection of industry-wide respect.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV