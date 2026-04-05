Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Homebound wins Best Film

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Film Winner: In the biggest win of Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Homebound won the Chetak Screen Award for Best Film. The Best Film category witnessed major competition among some of the most celebrated Bollywood movies that hit the screens in 2025, and Homebound emerged victorious. The other nominees in this category were Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Dhadak 2, Haq, Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par, and Superboys of Malegaon.

The team of Homebound, including director Neeraj Ghaywan, producers Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, and actors Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter were present at the ceremony to collect the award, which was presented by Nita Ambani and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.