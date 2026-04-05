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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Homebound wins Best Film
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Film Winner: Dharma Production's Homebound won the Best Film award at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Film Winner: In the biggest win of Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Homebound won the Chetak Screen Award for Best Film. The Best Film category witnessed major competition among some of the most celebrated Bollywood movies that hit the screens in 2025, and Homebound emerged victorious. The other nominees in this category were Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Dhadak 2, Haq, Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par, and Superboys of Malegaon.
The team of Homebound, including director Neeraj Ghaywan, producers Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, and actors Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter were present at the ceremony to collect the award, which was presented by Nita Ambani and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
ALSO READ | Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates
India’s most prestigious and credible film awards, instituted by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards were created with the belief that art must be recognised purely on merit, integrity, and peer respect. The nominees and subsequently the winners of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were selected by the SCREEN Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers and cultural voices, which added to the honours’ credibility.
Following an initial shortlisting, the Screen Academy evaluated the movies through structured voting. Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at Screen Academy, developed detailed grading guidelines for members to follow when scoring.
The Screen Academy members include Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV