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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Haq wins Best Film for Gender Sensitivity award
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Film for Gender Sensitivity Winner: Haq won the Best Film for Gender Sensitivity award.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Film for Gender Sensitivity Winner: At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai, the Best Film for Gender Sensitivity award recognised a title that handled that responsibility better than any other release of 2025, and it was Haq that claimed the honour.
The category brought together some of the year’s most thoughtful and socially conscious filmmaking. Dhadak 2, Humans in the Loop, Mrs, and The Great Shamsuddin Family were all in the running, each making a case for cinema that takes its portrayal of gender seriously. In the end, it was Haq that the Screen Academy felt went furthest in that conversation.
The team of Haq accepted the honour, which was presented by Boman Irani. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
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Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 are designed to keep commerce out of the conversation. Nominations and winners of Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were determined by the Screen Academy, a not-for-profit, independent collective of 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices, who brought both authority and impartiality to the process.
Their voting was guided by grading criteria developed by Dr Priya Jaikumar, a cinema scholar at the University of Southern California, adding an academic rigour rarely seen in mainstream film awards. Among those casting votes, the Screen Academy members include were Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.