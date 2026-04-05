Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Haq wins Best Film for Gender Sensitivity award

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Film for Gender Sensitivity Winner: At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai, the Best Film for Gender Sensitivity award recognised a title that handled that responsibility better than any other release of 2025, and it was Haq that claimed the honour.

The category brought together some of the year’s most thoughtful and socially conscious filmmaking. Dhadak 2, Humans in the Loop, Mrs, and The Great Shamsuddin Family were all in the running, each making a case for cinema that takes its portrayal of gender seriously. In the end, it was Haq that the Screen Academy felt went furthest in that conversation.