Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Gulzar wins Best Lyrics award for ‘Ul Julool Ishq’ from Gustaakh Ishq

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Lyrics Winner: Gulzar took home the Chetan Screen Awards for Best Lyrics for the song “Ul Julool Ishq” from Gustaakh Ishq. The nominations included Irshad Kamil for “Gehra Hua” from Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar as well as the title track of Mohit Suri’s hit romantic drama Saiyaara, Varun Grover for “Yaar Mere” from Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, and Javed Akhtar for “Bande” from Reema Kagti’s coming-of-age film Superboys of Malegaon.

Shilpa Rao presented the trophy and Resul Pookutty accepted the award on Gulzar’s behalf. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.