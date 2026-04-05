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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Gulzar wins Best Lyrics award for ‘Ul Julool Ishq’ from Gustaakh Ishq
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Film Winner: Gulzar won the Best Lyrics award for 'Ul Julool Ishq' from Gustaakh Ishq at Chetak Screen Awards held on Sunday in Mumbai.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Lyrics Winner: Gulzar took home the Chetan Screen Awards for Best Lyrics for the song “Ul Julool Ishq” from Gustaakh Ishq. The nominations included Irshad Kamil for “Gehra Hua” from Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar as well as the title track of Mohit Suri’s hit romantic drama Saiyaara, Varun Grover for “Yaar Mere” from Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, and Javed Akhtar for “Bande” from Reema Kagti’s coming-of-age film Superboys of Malegaon.
Shilpa Rao presented the trophy and Resul Pookutty accepted the award on Gulzar’s behalf. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
ALSO READ | Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards recognise art solely on merit, integrity, and peer respect. The nominees and eventually the winners of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were selected through structured voting by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices, which added to the honours’ credibility.
Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at Screen Academy, devised detailed grading guidelines for members of Screen Academy to follow during the voting process.
The Screen Academy comprises members such as Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, Vidya Balan, Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, and Rajiv Menon among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.