Chetak Screen Awards 2026: For the first time in 20 years, cinematic excellence across 31 categories will be celebrated on a live broadcast

Backed by a powerful blend of credibility, cultural legacy and digital reach, the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 makes a come­­back on Sun­­day, seeking to redefine how cinematic excellence is showcased and celebrated in this ever-evolving world of entertainment.

The awards, across 31 categories in both theatrical releases and OTT films, will spotlight those who have excelled and enriched contemporary Hindi cinema — and leading the nominations is Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar with 24 nominations, followed by Mohit Suri’s romantic musical Saiyaara with 17, and Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound with 15 nods. The winners have been chosen by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body comprising over 50 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices.

The event, in Mumbai, will be hosted by actor Alia Bhatt. The Bollywood star will share the hosting duty with actor-comedian Sunil Grover, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, and Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express.

A large number of prominent film personalities, who will walk the red carpet and attend the ceremony, will lend their starpower to honour the winners and highlight their achievements. This year, film-lovers can also follow the action in real-time on YouTube, SonyLIV and Sony Entertainment Television from 8 pm.

Established in 1995, the Screen Awards’ stage has long been a prominent platform to highlight how India’s cinematic talents have been pushing the envelope. The nominations reflect the richness and range of Indian cinema.

Dhurandhar is vying for Best Film trophy along with Laxman Ramchandra Utekar-directed Chhaava, Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2, Suparn Varma’s Haq, RS Prasanna’s Sitaare Zameen Par, Reema Kagti’s Superboys Of Malegaon, besides Saiyaara and Homebound.

The Best Director category has an interesting mix as Raam Reddy of Jugnuma: The Fable competes with fellow nominees Utekar (Chhaava), Dhar (Dhurandhar), Varma (Haq), Ghaywan (Homebound), Suri (Saiyaara) and Kagti (Superboys Of Malegaon).

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The Breakthrough Debut Director segment celebrates the talented storytellers who have grabbed the audience’s attention with their craft. Those nominated for this award are Iqbal (Dhadak 2), Dibakar Das Roy (Dilli Dark), Aranya Sahay (Humans in the Loop), Karan Singh Tyagi (Kesari Chapter 2) and Karan Kandhari (Sister Midnight).

Also Read – Screen Academy unveils Chetak Screen Awards: Here are the nominees for the finest in film and OTT

The awards also recognise filmmakers whose works bypassed theatrical release but found audiences on streaming platforms. The nominees for Best Director (OTT Film) are Aarti Kadav (Mrs), Honey Trehan (Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders), Karan Tejpal (Stolen), Anusha Rizvi (The Great Shamsuddin Family) and Boman Irani (The Mehta Boys).

The Screen Awards stage has long been a platform where actors earn recognition for standout performances. This year, in the Best Actor (Female) category, Triptii Dimri (Dhadak 2), Yami Gautam Dhar (Haq), Konkona Sen Sharma (Metro… In Dino) and Kriti Sanon (Tere Ishk Mein) have been nominated for their compelling performances. While Radhika Apte is nominated for her role in the quirky, dark comedy Sister Midnight, Sonal Madhushankar (Humans in the Loop) got a nod for her quiet but assured performance. Monika Panwar (Nishaanchi), who delivered a fiery turn, too has been picked by the jury as a Best Actor (Female) nominee.

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In the Best Actor (Male) category, the competition features some of India’s finest performers: Vicky Kaushal (Chhaava), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Dhadak 2), Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar), Ishaan Khatter (Homebound), Manoj Bajpayee (Jugnuma: The Fable), Adarsh Gourav (Superboys Of Malegaon) and Vishal Jethwa (Homebound), showcasing the depth and range of acting talent in Indian cinema.

Alongside the directors, actors, writers, singers and musicians, the ceremony will also spotlight technicians who play a significant role in filmmaking.

Infusing a new energy into the awards, special attention will be paid to capture the fun and glamour on the red carpet with the focus firmly on cinema. Some of the top YouTube content creators – including Aayushi Vora, Aditi Agrawal, Alisha Hazal, Anita Bokepalli, Anju Mor, Chetan Monga, Kanak Kathuria, Mohini Varshney, Shakshee Shetty and Shanaya – will be interacting with the stars to create memorable moments of the evening.

Also Read – Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Nominations: Who decides, and what’s the process

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Driven by The Indian Express Group’s journalism-first ethos, the honours are anchored in integrity and merit.

Some of the Screen Academy members are Abhishek Chaubey, director and screenwriter; Bishwadeep Chatterjee, sound designer; Deepa Bhatia, film editor and director; Jaideep Sahni, screenwriter and lyricist; John Abraham, actor and producer; Kabir Khan, director; Karan Johar, director, producer; Kausar Munir, lyricist and screenwriter; Payal Kapadia, director; Pooja Ladha Surti, editor and screenwriter; Rima Das, writer, director and editor; Vidya Balan, actor; Vinay Kumar, actor, director and theatre researcher.

To ensure rigour and accuracy, Priya Jaikumar, Professor and Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, developed detailed rubrics for Academy members to follow while scoring.

Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV on April 5 at 8 pm.