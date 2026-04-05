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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Faheem Abdullah wins Best Playback Singer (Male) award for Saiyaara Title Track
At Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Faheem Abdullah won the Best Playback Singer Male award for Saiyaara's title track.
Faheem Abdullah won the award for the Best Playback Singer (Male) at Chetak Screen Awards 2026. He took home the trophy for the title track of Saiyaara.
Others competing with Faheem in the category were Hanumankind, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, and Mohd. Sadiq for Dhurandhar’s title track. Arijit Singh, Shashwat Sachdev, and Armaan Khan for “Gehra Hua” in Dhurandhar, Arijit Singh for “Dhun” from Saiyaara, and Jubin Nautiyal for “Barbaad” from Saiyaara.
Director Mohit Suri collected the award on his behalf. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
ALSO READ | Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards are regarded as one of India’s most trusted film honours, built on a foundation of merit, credibility, and peer-driven evaluation.
Award recipients are determined by the independent Screen Academy, a not-for-profit collective of 53 respected filmmakers, artistes, and cultural voices. After an initial round of nominations, entries undergo a systematic voting process.
The evaluation model, devised by Priya Jaikumar of the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, emphasises a comprehensive assessment of creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and audience impact. Acting categories, in particular, are judged with a strong focus on authenticity.
The Academy brings together a distinguished group of members, including Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others—ensuring a broad and inclusive range of cinematic viewpoints.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV