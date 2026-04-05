Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Faheem Abdullah wins Best Playback Singer (Male) award for Saiyaara Title Track

Faheem Abdullah won the award for the Best Playback Singer (Male) at Chetak Screen Awards 2026. He took home the trophy for the title track of Saiyaara.

Others competing with Faheem in the category were Hanumankind, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, and Mohd. Sadiq for Dhurandhar’s title track. Arijit Singh, Shashwat Sachdev, and Armaan Khan for “Gehra Hua” in Dhurandhar, Arijit Singh for “Dhun” from Saiyaara, and Jubin Nautiyal for “Barbaad” from Saiyaara.

Director Mohit Suri collected the award on his behalf. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.