Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Dhurandhar’s Saini S Johray wins Best Production Design award
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Production Design winner: Saini S Johray won the Best Production Design award for the film Dhurandhar at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Production Design Winner: The Best Production Design award turned out to be one of the most fiercely contested categories of the evening, with some of 2025’s most visually ambitious films in the running. Dhurandhar’s Saini S Johray walked away with the honour, edging past Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Chhaava, Madhumita Sen and Ajay Sharma of EASEEL for Gustaakh Ishq, Khyatee Kanchan for Homebound, Sally White for Superboys of Malegaon, Sonam Singh and Abhijit Gaonkar of Megamind Studio for Haq, and Rita Ghosh for Kesari Chapter 2.
Sabu Cyril presented the trophy to the winner at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
ALSO READ | Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: India’s credible film awards back; Dhurandhar leads with 24 nominations
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
The Chetak Screen Awards, instituted by The Indian Express Group, stands among Indian cinema’s most respected honours, built on the belief that creative work should be recognised purely on merit. What sets the Chetak Screen Awards apart is the body responsible for selecting nominees and winners: the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body of 53 filmmakers, artistes, and cultural voices, who vote without interference or commercial influence.
The process itself was structured with care. After an initial shortlisting, Screen Academy members evaluated films using detailed grading guidelines developed by Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, who also serves as scholar-in-residence at the Academy.
The membership reads like a cross-section of the best working minds in Indian cinema, including Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV