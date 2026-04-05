Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Dhurandhar’s Saini S Johray wins Best Production Design award

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Production Design Winner: The Best Production Design award turned out to be one of the most fiercely contested categories of the evening, with some of 2025’s most visually ambitious films in the running. Dhurandhar’s Saini S Johray walked away with the honour, edging past Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Chhaava, Madhumita Sen and Ajay Sharma of EASEEL for Gustaakh Ishq, Khyatee Kanchan for Homebound, Sally White for Superboys of Malegaon, Sonam Singh and Abhijit Gaonkar of Megamind Studio for Haq, and Rita Ghosh for Kesari Chapter 2.

Sabu Cyril presented the trophy to the winner at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.