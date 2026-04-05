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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Dhurandhar wins the Best Dialogue award
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Aditya Dhar won the Best Dialogue award for the film Dhurandhar at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Dialogue Winner: The Best Dialogue award went to Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar, a film whose dialogues have become hugely popular with audiences. The category witnessed a neck-and-neck competition among some of the year’s most celebrated films, including Reshu Nath (Haq), Neeraj Ghaywan, Varun Grover and Shreedhar Dubey (Homebound), Subhash Kapoor (Jolly LLB 3), and Varun Grover and Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer (Superboys of Malegaon).
Gajraj Rao and Medha Rana presented the trophy to the winner at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Aditya Dhar, however, was unable to attend the ceremony.
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
To restore the credibility and prestige once associated with film honours, The Indian Express Group has revived Chetak Screen Awards, where winners are selected purely on merit and performance, following a rigorous evaluation by the newly formed Screen Academy.
This non-profit collective of 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices serves as a trusted body responsible for choosing the nominees and winners for the Chetak Screen Awards, ensuring decisions are made solely on merit.
To uphold rigour and consistency, a structured evaluation framework has been developed by Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California, guiding members through a fair and transparent voting process.
The Screen Academy comprises some of the most respected names in Indian cinema, including Sriram Raghavan, Kabir Khan, Rima Das, Resul Pookutty, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.