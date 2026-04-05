Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Dhurandhar wins the Best Dialogue award

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Dialogue Winner: The Best Dialogue award went to Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar, a film whose dialogues have become hugely popular with audiences. The category witnessed a neck-and-neck competition among some of the year’s most celebrated films, including Reshu Nath (Haq), Neeraj Ghaywan, Varun Grover and Shreedhar Dubey (Homebound), Subhash Kapoor (Jolly LLB 3), and Varun Grover and Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer (Superboys of Malegaon).

Gajraj Rao and Medha Rana presented the trophy to the winner at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Aditya Dhar, however, was unable to attend the ceremony.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.