Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Dhurandhar wins Best Special Effects award

The Best Special Effects honour at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 was won by Envision VFX, Philm CGI, Resonance Digital, Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo, Vishal Tyagi, Raza Mohammed Shaikh for Dhurandhar, recognising outstanding innovation, technical precision, and visual storytelling that elevated cinematic experience on screen.

The category this year featured a diverse and technically accomplished slate of nominees, each pushing the boundaries of visual effects in Indian cinema. The nominations included 120 Bahadur (NOLABEL, Frame X VFX Studio, Snow Team, Vishal Tyagi, Manish Tyagi), Chhaava (Somesh Samit Ghosh, Gary Brown, Simon Frame, Vishal Tyagi, Manish Tyagi), Jugnuma: The Fable (Varun Ramanna), and Thamma (James Austin, Somesh Ghosh, Kunal Jagdish Sodha, D. Nishtha Varsha, Vishal Tyagi). From large-scale spectacle to intricate digital detailing, the nominees showcased how visual effects continue to redefine storytelling in Indian films.