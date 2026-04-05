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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Dhurandhar wins Best Special Effects award
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Special Effects winner: At the Chetak Screen Awards held on Sunday in Mumbai, the Best Special Effects award was won by Dhurandhar.
The Best Special Effects honour at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 was won by Envision VFX, Philm CGI, Resonance Digital, Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo, Vishal Tyagi, Raza Mohammed Shaikh for Dhurandhar, recognising outstanding innovation, technical precision, and visual storytelling that elevated cinematic experience on screen.
The category this year featured a diverse and technically accomplished slate of nominees, each pushing the boundaries of visual effects in Indian cinema. The nominations included 120 Bahadur (NOLABEL, Frame X VFX Studio, Snow Team, Vishal Tyagi, Manish Tyagi), Chhaava (Somesh Samit Ghosh, Gary Brown, Simon Frame, Vishal Tyagi, Manish Tyagi), Jugnuma: The Fable (Varun Ramanna), and Thamma (James Austin, Somesh Ghosh, Kunal Jagdish Sodha, D. Nishtha Varsha, Vishal Tyagi). From large-scale spectacle to intricate digital detailing, the nominees showcased how visual effects continue to redefine storytelling in Indian films.
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
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About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards are among India’s most credible film honours, built on the principles of merit, integrity, and peer recognition. Winners were selected by the independent Screen Academy, a not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices.
Following an initial shortlisting, Screen Academy members evaluated films through a structured voting process. The grading framework, developed by Dr Priya Jaikumar of the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, ensured a comprehensive assessment of creativity, technical excellence, audience connect, and innovation. Performance categories were judged with a focus on authenticity.
The Screen Academy features an esteemed line-up of members, including Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others—bringing together a wide spectrum of cinematic voices.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV