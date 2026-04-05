Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026: Dhurandhar wins Best Action award

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Action winner: Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut won the Best Action Award for their in work in the film Dhurandhar at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 on Sunday. Other nominees in the Best Action category were Amritpal Singh and Marek Svitek for 120 Bahadur, Parvez Shaikh for Chhaava. Other than Chaava, Parvez Shaikh was also nominated for Deva, along with Supreme Sundar, Abbas Ali Moghul, Anl Arasu, and Vikram Dahiya. The other nominees also included Ram Laxman, V Venkat, Peter Hein, and Anl Arasu for Jaat.

Rajat Bedi presented this award. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.