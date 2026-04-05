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Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026: Dhurandhar wins Best Action award
Chetak SCREEN Awards 2026: Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut bagged the award in the Best Action category for their work in the film Dhurandhar.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Action winner: Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut won the Best Action Award for their in work in the film Dhurandhar at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 on Sunday. Other nominees in the Best Action category were Amritpal Singh and Marek Svitek for 120 Bahadur, Parvez Shaikh for Chhaava. Other than Chaava, Parvez Shaikh was also nominated for Deva, along with Supreme Sundar, Abbas Ali Moghul, Anl Arasu, and Vikram Dahiya. The other nominees also included Ram Laxman, V Venkat, Peter Hein, and Anl Arasu for Jaat.
Rajat Bedi presented this award. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
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About Chetak Screen Awards 206
Presented by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards are widely regarded as one of India’s most credible film honours, guided by a commitment to merit, fairness, and peer-led recognition.
Winners are selected by the independent Screen Academy, a not-for-profit collective of 53 distinguished filmmakers, artistes, and cultural practitioners. Following the nomination stage, entries are evaluated through a structured and transparent voting process.
The judging framework, developed by Priya Jaikumar of the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, ensures a rigorous evaluation of creativity, technical achievement, innovation, and audience impact. Performance categories are assessed with particular emphasis on authenticity.
The Academy comprises an accomplished group of members, including Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others—bringing together a wide spectrum of cinematic voices.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV