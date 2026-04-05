Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Vikash Nowlakha wins Best Cinematography award for Dhurandhar

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Cinematography Winner: Dhurandhar’s Vikash Nowlakha won the Chetak Screen Award for Best Cinematography at Chetak Screen Awards 2026. The Best Cinematography category saw intense competition among some of the most prominent Hindi movies that hit the screens in 2025. The other nominees in this category were Pratik Shah for Homebound, Swapnil. S. Sonawane (ISC) for Superboys of Malegaon, Sunil Ramkrishna Borkar for Jugnuma: The Fable, and Monica Tiwari, Harshit Saini and Gunjan Jaywant for Humans in the Loop.

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and actor Girija Oak presented the trophy. Vikas was not present at the ceremony. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.