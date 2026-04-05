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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Vikash Nowlakha wins Best Cinematography award for Dhurandhar
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Cinematography Winner: Vikash Nowlakha won the Best Cinematography award for Dhurandhar at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Cinematography Winner: Dhurandhar’s Vikash Nowlakha won the Chetak Screen Award for Best Cinematography at Chetak Screen Awards 2026. The Best Cinematography category saw intense competition among some of the most prominent Hindi movies that hit the screens in 2025. The other nominees in this category were Pratik Shah for Homebound, Swapnil. S. Sonawane (ISC) for Superboys of Malegaon, Sunil Ramkrishna Borkar for Jugnuma: The Fable, and Monica Tiwari, Harshit Saini and Gunjan Jaywant for Humans in the Loop.
Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and actor Girija Oak presented the trophy. Vikas was not present at the ceremony. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
ALSO READ | Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: India’s credible film awards back; Dhurandhar leads with 24 nominations
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
The Chetak Screen Awards, instituted by The Indian Express Group, were conceived with the belief that art should be recognised solely on merit, integrity, and peer respect. The Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices, lent credibility to the process by selecting the nominations, and eventually the winners, of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026.
The Screen Academy evaluated the movies through structured voting. Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at Screen Academy, framed detailed grading guidelines for members to adhere to during the process.
The Screen Academy members include Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, and Mukesh Chhabra, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.