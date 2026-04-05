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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Dhurandhar’s Shivkumar V Panicker wins the trophy for Best Editing
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Dhurandhar's Shivkumar V Panicker wins Best Editing against Haq's Ninad Khanolkar, Homebound's Nitin Baid, Saiyaara's Devendra Murdeshwar and Rohit Makwana, and Superboys of Malegaon's Anand Subaya.
Long gone are the days when stories, performances, and songs were all that mattered in movies. As a result, technicians have also been earning significant praise these days. Even editors are no longer “unsung” heroes; they receive their fair share of acclaim upfront, inspiring them to outdo themselves and each other at every turn. As tedious as the task was to choose a “Best Editor” from a pool of impressive talents, the Screen Academy managed to do that, and Shivkumar V Panicker clinched the Chetak Screen Award for Best Editing for his incredible work in Dhurandhar.
The category witnessed fierce competition between Haq’s Ninad Khanolkar, Homebound’s Nitin Baid, Saiyaara’s Devendra Murdeshwar and Rohit Makwana, and Superboys of Malegaon’s Anand Subaya. After accepting the Chetak Screen Award from director Nagesh Kukunoor and editor Pooja Ladha Surti, Shivkumar V Panicker thanked Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar.
The grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday, April 5, featured Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) as hosts.
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About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Widely regarded as the most prestigious and credible film awards in the country, the Chetak Screen Awards have been known for their transparent selection process, deeply rooted in the belief that art must be recognised purely on merit, integrity, and peer respect, without being swayed by external factors.
For this, a Screen Academy — an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices — was established, which selected the nominees and, subsequently, the winners through a careful, rigorous process.
Screen Awards’ selection process
While all Bollywood movies that debuted in 2025 were considered for the awards, with the sole distinction being theatrical and OTT releases, after an initial shortlisting, the Screen Academy evaluated the remaining films through structured voting. For this, Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at the Screen Academy, developed detailed grading guidelines, which the members adhered to.
The films were evaluated based on creativity and overall experience, technical excellence, viewer connectivity, and innovation. Performance-based categories were also assessed on authenticity.
Thus, the winners in each category were finalised through a structured process, making the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 more authentic than any other award ceremonies.
Who are Screen Academy members?
The distinguished Screen Academy members include Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, R.S. Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV