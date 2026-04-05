Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Dhurandhar’s Shivkumar V Panicker wins the trophy for Best Editing

Long gone are the days when stories, performances, and songs were all that mattered in movies. As a result, technicians have also been earning significant praise these days. Even editors are no longer “unsung” heroes; they receive their fair share of acclaim upfront, inspiring them to outdo themselves and each other at every turn. As tedious as the task was to choose a “Best Editor” from a pool of impressive talents, the Screen Academy managed to do that, and Shivkumar V Panicker clinched the Chetak Screen Award for Best Editing for his incredible work in Dhurandhar.

The category witnessed fierce competition between Haq’s Ninad Khanolkar, Homebound’s Nitin Baid, Saiyaara’s Devendra Murdeshwar and Rohit Makwana, and Superboys of Malegaon’s Anand Subaya. After accepting the Chetak Screen Award from director Nagesh Kukunoor and editor Pooja Ladha Surti, Shivkumar V Panicker thanked Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar.