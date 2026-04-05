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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Dhurandhar’s Bishwadeep Chatterjee wins Best Sound Design award
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Sound Design winner: At the Chetak Screen Awards held on Sunday in Mumbai, Bishwadeep Chatterjee won the Best Sound Design award for their work in the film Dhurandhar.
The Best Sound Design award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 was won by Bishwadeep Chatterjee for Dhurandhar. This year’s nominees reflected the growing importance of sound as a narrative tool, blending technical precision with emotional depth. The category featured Chhaava (Bishwadeep Chatterjee), Homebound (Sanjay Maurya, Allwin Rego), Humans in the Loop (Kalhan Raina), and Saiyaara (Ganesh Gangadharan, YRF Studios). From immersive atmospheres to intricate layering of soundscapes, each nominee demonstrated how sound design can elevate storytelling beyond the visual frame.
Accepting the award, Bishwadeep thanked Aditya Dhar and the team of Dhurandhar.
Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and actor Girija Oak presented the trophy to the winner at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
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About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Established by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards are among India’s most credible film honours, recognising excellence through a process rooted in merit, transparency, and peer evaluation.
The winners are selected by the independent Screen Academy, a not-for-profit body comprising 53 eminent filmmakers, artistes, and cultural practitioners. Following an initial shortlist, entries are evaluated through a structured voting system.
The assessment framework, developed by Priya Jaikumar of the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, ensures a thorough appraisal of creativity, technical craft, innovation, and audience impact, with performance categories judged primarily on authenticity.
The Screen Academy includes an accomplished roster of members such as Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others—bringing together a diverse range of cinematic perspectives.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV