Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Dhurandhar’s Bishwadeep Chatterjee wins Best Sound Design award

The Best Sound Design award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 was won by Bishwadeep Chatterjee for Dhurandhar. This year’s nominees reflected the growing importance of sound as a narrative tool, blending technical precision with emotional depth. The category featured Chhaava (Bishwadeep Chatterjee), Homebound (Sanjay Maurya, Allwin Rego), Humans in the Loop (Kalhan Raina), and Saiyaara (Ganesh Gangadharan, YRF Studios). From immersive atmospheres to intricate layering of soundscapes, each nominee demonstrated how sound design can elevate storytelling beyond the visual frame.

Accepting the award, Bishwadeep thanked Aditya Dhar and the team of Dhurandhar.

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and actor Girija Oak presented the trophy to the winner at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.