Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Screen Awards 2026 live?

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Date, Time, Live Streaming: The Chetak Screen Awards, instituted by The Indian Express Group, is back with a renewed focus on credibility, aiming to restore the prestige of film honours by recognising excellence purely on the basis of merit and talent. The countdown culminates on April 5, when the biggest names in Bollywood will come together under one roof in Mumbai to celebrate cinema and honour artists who truly deserve recognition.

When and where to watch Chetak Screen Awards?

The Chetak Screen Awards will be held on April 5 in Mumbai. The ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube and SonyLIV, and will also air on Sony Entertainment Television from 8 pm onwards.