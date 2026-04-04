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Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Screen Awards 2026 live?
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Date, Time, Live Streaming: The Chetak Screen Awards will be held on April 5 in Mumbai. The ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube and SonyLIV, and will also air on Sony Entertainment Television from 8 pm onwards.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Date, Time, Live Streaming: The Chetak Screen Awards, instituted by The Indian Express Group, is back with a renewed focus on credibility, aiming to restore the prestige of film honours by recognising excellence purely on the basis of merit and talent. The countdown culminates on April 5, when the biggest names in Bollywood will come together under one roof in Mumbai to celebrate cinema and honour artists who truly deserve recognition.
When and where to watch Chetak Screen Awards?
The Chetak Screen Awards will be held on April 5 in Mumbai. The ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube and SonyLIV, and will also air on Sony Entertainment Television from 8 pm onwards.
Who is hosting Chetak Screen Awards?
Actor Alia Bhatt, who is best known for her work in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Highway, Udta Punjab, among many other films, will be hosting Chetak Screen Awards. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover and stand-up comedian Zakir Khan will accompany Alia. Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express, will also be hosting the event.
Screen Academy unveils Chetak Screen Awards: Here are the nominees for the finest in film and OTT
What to expect?
This year, the Chetak Screen Awards will honour talent across 31 categories, spanning both theatrical releases and OTT films, and recognising not just actors but also technicians who contribute significantly to filmmaking.
Who are the frontrunners?
Leading the nominations is Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar, a massive box office success, with 24 nods. It is followed by Mohit Suri’s romantic musical Saiyaara with 17 nominations, and Neeraj Ghaywan’s poignant tale of friendship, Homebound, which has secured 15 nominations.
Also Read – Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Nominations: Who decides, and what’s the process
How are winners selected?
Winners will be chosen by the SCREEN Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body comprising over 50 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes, and cultural voices. To ensure fairness and consistency, a detailed evaluation framework has been designed by Dr Priya Jaikumar, Professor and Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles.
With a strong emphasis on transparency and merit, the Chetak Screen Awards promise to set a new benchmark for film awards in India.
Who are the Screen Academy members?
1. Abhishek Chaubey – Director & Screenwriter
2. Amit Ray- Production Designer
3. Amritpal Singh Bindra – Film producer, Director & Writer
4. Anand Mahindra – Patron of arts, Chairman of the Mahindra Group
5. Anil Mehta – Cinematographer
6. Atul Mongia – Casting Director, Acting Coach
7. Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Sound Designer
8. Deepa Bhatia – Film editor , writer
9. Deepa Mehta – Director & Writer
10. Feroz Abbas Khan – Director & Screenwriter
11. Gaurav Gandhi—Head of Amazon Prime Video, APAC.
12. Goutam Ghose – Director, Cinematographer
13. Guneet Monga Kapoor – Film Producer
14. Jaideep Sahni – Screenwriter & lyricist
15. John Abraham – Actor -Producer
16. Kabir Khan – Director
17. Karan Johar – Director, Producer, Talk Show Host
18. Kausar Munir – Lyricist & Screenwriter
19. Manish Malhotra — Fashion Designer & Producer
20. Manohar Verma – Action Director
21. Maxima Basu –Costume and fashion Designer
22. Mukesh Chhabra – Casting Director
23. Nagesh Kukunoor – Director & Screenwriter
24. Namit Malhotra – Film Producer, Global CEO of DNEG
25. Namrata Rao – Director and Producer
26. Niharika Bhasin – Costume Designer
27. Payal Kapadia – Director
28. Pooja Ladha Surti – Film Editor & Writer
29. Pritam Chakraborty – Music Director and Composer
30. Prosenjit Chatterjee – Actor & Producer
31. R. S. Prasanna – Director
32. Rahul Dholakia – Director, Producer & Screenwriter
33. Rajiv Menon – Cinematographer & Director
34. Rajkumar Hirani – Film editor, Screenwriter & Director
35. Ram Madhvani – Director
36. Ramesh Taurani – Film & Music Producer
37. Ravi Chandran – Cinematographer
38. Resul Pookutty – Sound Designer & Producer
39. Rima Das – Writer, Director & Editor
40. Ronnie Screwvala -Film Producer & Entrepreneur
41. Sabu Cyril – Production Designer
42. Sameer Nair – Managing Director, Applause Entertainment
43. Shiamak Davar -Choreographer
44. Shoojit Sircar – Director & Film Producer
45. Siddharth Roy Kapur – Film Producer
46. Sriram Raghavan – Director and Screenwriter
47. Subhash Ghai – Director, Producer & Educationist
48. Subrata Chakraborty – Production Designer
49. Sujoy Ghosh – Screenwriter & Director
50. Swapnil Sonawane – Cinematographer & producer
51. Tanuj Garg – Film Producer
52. Vidya Balan – Actor
53. Vinay Kumar – Actor, Director & Theatre Researcher
To know more about the Screen Academy and its members, visit https://screen-academy.org/
Who are Chetak Screen Awards nominees?
Check out the complete list of nominations for Chetak Screen Awards 2026:
Best Action
120 Bahadur – Amritpal Singh, Marek Svitek
Chhaava – Parvez Shaikh
Deva – Supreme Sundar, Abbas Ali Moghul, Anl Arasu, Vikram Dahiya, Parvez Shaikh
Dhurandhar – Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut
Jaat – Ram Laxman, V Venkat, Peter Hein, Anl Arasu
Best Actor (Female)
Triptii Dimri – Dhadak 2
Yami Gautam Dhar – Haq
Sonal Madhushankar – Humans in the Loop
Konkona Sen Sharma – Metro… In Dino
Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi
Radhika Apte – Sister Midnight
Kriti Sanon – Tere Ishk Mein
Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film
Fatima Sana Shaikh – Aap Jaisa Koi
Sanya Malhotra – Mrs
Radhika Apte – Saali Mohabbat
Saba Azad – Songs of Paradise
Mia Maelzer – Stolen
The Great Shamsuddin Family – Farida Jalal
Shreya Chaudhry – The Mehta Boys
Best Actor (Male)
Vicky Kaushal – Chhaava
Siddhant Chaturvedi – Dhadak 2
Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar
Vishal Jethwa – Homebound
Ishaan Khatter – Homebound
Manoj Bajpayee – Jugnuma: The Fable
Adarsh Gourav – Superboys Of Malegaon
Best Actor (Male) – OTT film
Manoj Bajpayee – Inspector Zende
Abhishek Bachchan – Kaalidhar Laapata
Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders
Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen
Shubham Vardhan – Stolen
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
Divya Dutta – Chhaava
Sheeba Chadha – Haq
Shalini Vatsa – Homebound
Dolly Ahluwalia – Sitaare Zameen Par
Manjiri Pupala – Superboys Of Malegaon
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar
Rakesh Bedi – Dhurandhar
Naseeruddin Shah – Gustaakh Ishq
Saurabh Shukla – Jolly LLB 3
Deepak Dobriyal – Jugnuma: The Fable
Best Background Score
Chhaava – AR Rahman
Dhurandhar – Shashwat Sachdev
Haq – Sandeep Chowta
Homebound – Naren Chandavarkar, Benedict Taylor
Saiyaara – John Stewart Eduri
Best Choreography
Azaad – Ui Amma – Bosco Leslie Martis
Deva – Bhasad Macha – Bosco Leslie Martis
Dhurandhar – Shararat – Vijay Ganguly
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – Panwadi Song – Ganesh Acharya
Thamma – Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka – Vijay Ganguly
Best Cinematography
Dhurandhar – Vikash Nowlakha
Homebound – Pratik Shah
Humans in the Loop – Monica Tiwari, Harshit Saini, Gunjan Jaywant
Jugnuma: The Fable – Sunil Ramkrishna Borkar
Superboys of Malegaon – Swapnil. S. Sonawane (ISC)
Best Costume
Chhaava – Sheetal Iqbal Sharma
Dhurandhar – Smriti Chauhan
Gustaakh Ishq – Manish Malhotra, Shivank Vikram Kapoor
Homebound – Rohit Chaturvedi
Superboys of Malegaon – Bhawna Sharma
Best Dialogue
Dhurandhar – Aditya Dhar
Haq – Reshu Nath
Homebound – Neeraj Ghaywan, Varun Grover, Shreedhar Dubey
Jolly LLB 3 – Subhash Kapoor
Superboys of Malegaon – Varun Grover, Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer
Best Director
Laxman Ramchandra Utekar – Chhaava
Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Suparn S Varma – Haq
Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound
Raam Reddy — Jugnuma: The Fable
Mohit Suri – Saiyaara
Reema Kagti – Superboys Of Malegaon
Best Director – OTT film
Arati Kadav – Mrs
Honey Trehan – Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders
Karan Tejpal – Stolen
Anusha Rizvi – The Great Shamsuddin Family
Boman Irani – The Mehta Boys
Best Editing
Dhurandhar – Shivkumar V. Panicker
Haq – Ninad Khanolkar
Homebound – Nitin Baid
Saiyaara – Devendra Murdeshwar, Rohit Makwana
Superboys of Malegaon – Anand Subaya
Best Film
Dhadak 2 – Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bhansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, Pragati Deshmukh, Marijke DeSouza
Dhurandhar – Jyoti Deshpande, Lokesh Dhar, Aditya Dhar
Haq – Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Harman Baweja, Juhi Parekh Mehta, Amrita Pandey, Suparn S Varma, Rowena Baweja, Sandeep Singh
Homebound – Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke DeSouza, Melita Toscan Du Plantier
Saiyaara – Akshaye Widhani
Sitaare Zameen Par – Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit
Jugnuma: The Fable – Sunil Ramkrishna Borkar
Superboys of Malegaon – Swapnil. S. Sonawane (ISC)
Best Film for Gender Sensitivity
Dhadak 2 – Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bhansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, Pragati Deshmukh, Marijke DeSouza
Haq – Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Harman Baweja, Juhi Parekh Mehta, Amrita Pandey, Suparn S Varma, Rowena Baweja, Sandeep Singh
Humans in the Loop – Mathivanan Rajendran, Sarabhi Ravichandran, Shilpa Kumar, Aranya Sahay
Mrs – Jyoti Deshpande, Harman Baweja, Pammi Baweja, Smitha Baliga
The Great Shamsuddin Family – Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Mahmood Farooqui
Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay)
Dhurandhar – Aditya Dhar
Haq – Reshu Nath
Homebound – Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Roy
Humans in the Loop – Aranya Sahay
Superboys of Malegaon – Varun Grover
Best Hairstyling & Make-Up
Chhaava – Shrikant Desai
Dhurandhar – Preetisheel Singh D’souza
Emergency – Elizabeth Lawson Zeiss, Dhananjay M. Prajapat
Homebound – Khyati Malhotra
Superboys of Malegaon – Tarannum Khan, Avan Contractor, Dianne Commissariat
Best Lyrics
Dhurandhar – Gehra Hua – Irshad Kamil
Gustaakh Ishq – Ul Julool Ishq – Gulzar
Homebound – Yaar Mere – Varun Grover
Saiyaara – Saiyaara Title Track – Irshad Kamil
Superboys of Malegaon – Bande – Javed Akhtar
Best OTT Film
Mrs – Jyoti Deshpande, Harman Baweja, Pammi Baweja, Smitha Baliga
Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders – Ronnie Screwvala, Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey
Stolen – Gaurav Dhingra
The Great Shamsuddin Family – Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Mahmood Farooqui
The Mehta Boys – Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Shujaat Saudagar, Vikesh Bhutani
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Dhurandhar – Shararat – Jasmine Sandlas, Madhubanti Bagchi
Metro… In Dino – Qayde Se – Shreya Ghosal
Saiyaara – Saiyaara Title Track – Shreya Ghosal
Saiyaara – Barbaad – Shilpa Rao
Saiyaara – Humsafar – Parampara Tandon
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Dhurandhar – Dhurandhar Title Track – Hanumankind, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd. Sadiq
Dhurandhar – Gehra Hua – Arijit Singh, Shashwat Sachdev, Armaan Khan
Saiyaara – Saiyaara Title Track – Faheem Abdullah
Saiyaara – Dhun – Arijit Singh
Saiyaara – Barbaad – Jubin Nautiyal
Best Production Design
Chhaava – Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray
Dhurandhar – Saini S. Johray
Gustaakh Ishq – Madhumita Sen, Ajay Sharma (EASEEL)
Homebound – Khyatee Kanchan
Superboys of Malegaon – Sally White
Haq – Sonam Singh, Abhijit Gaonkar (Megamind Studio)
Kesari Chapter 2 – Rita Ghosh
Best Script – OTT film
Mrs – Harman Baweja, Anu Singh Choudhary, Arati Kadav
Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders – Smita Singh
Songs of Paradise – Danish Renzu, Sunayana Kachroo, Niranjan Iyengar
Stolen – Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar (AGADBUMB)
The Mehta Boys – Alexander Dinelaris, Boman Irani
Best Song
Dhurandhar – Dhurandhar Title Track – Shashwat Sachdev, Charanjit Ahuja
Dhurandhar – Gehra Hua – Shashwat Sachdev
Saiyaara – Saiyaara Title Track – Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami
Saiyaara – Barbaad – The Rish
Saiyaara – Humsafar – Sachet-Parampara
Best Sound Design
Chhaava – Bishwadeep Chatterjee
Dhurandhar – Bishwadeep Chatterjee
Homebound – Sanjay Maurya, Allwin Rego
Humans in the Loop -Kalhan Raina
Saiyaara – Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios)
Best Special Effects
120 Bahadur – NOLABEL, Frame X VFX Studio, Snow Team, Vishal Tyagi, Manish Tyagi
Chhaava – Somesh Samit Ghosh, Gary Brown, Simon Frame, Vishal Tyagi, Manish Tyagi
Dhurandhar – Envision VFX, Philm CGI, Resonance Digital, Dhruti Ranjan Sahoo, Vishal Tyagi, Raza Mohammed Shaikh
Jugnuma: The Fable – Varun Ramanna
Thamma – James Austin, Somesh Ghosh, Kunal Jagdish Sodha, D. Nishtha Varsha, Vishal Tyagi
Breakthrough Debut Director
Shazia Iqbal – Dhadak 2
Dibakar Das Roy – Dilli Dark
Aranya Sahay – Humans in the Loop
Karan Singh Tyagi – Kesari Chapter 2
Karan Kandhari – Sister Midnight
Breakthrough New Actor (Female)
Rasha Thadani – Azaad
Sara Arjun – Dhurandhar
Ridhima Singh – Humans in the Loop
Aneet Padda – Saiyaara
Shubhangi Dutt – Tanvi the Great
Breakthrough New Actor (Male)
Mohit Agarwal – Agra
Aaman Devgan – Azaad
Samuel Abiola Robinson – Dilli Dark
Aaishvary Thackeray – Nishaanchi
Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV on April 5 at 8 pm.