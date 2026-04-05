Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Bobby Deol gets emotional accepting Dharmendra’s Lifetime Achievement Award, says ‘I see my father’s love in your eyes’

Actor Bobby Deol turned emotional as he accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of his father, Dharmendra, at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The honour was conferred posthumously to recognise Dharmendra’s remarkable contribution to Indian cinema over a career spanning more than six decades. The award was presented by Javed Akhtar, Ramesh Sippy and Mahrashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

An emotional Bobby Deol addressed the audience while accepting the honour, saying, “I see my father’s love in all your eyes. My father touched everyone’s hearts through his work and even through his Instagram reels, which had become his new hobby.” He said Dharmendra always believed in spreading happiness and gratitude, adding, “He always wanted people to stay happy and believed that God has given all of us so much in life. He used to say that we all have a special gift within us, and if we believe in it, we can achieve anything.”

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‘I receive so much love because of my father’

Bobby Deol spoke about his father’s resilience and long journey in the industry, saying, “That’s why he worked in this industry for so many years, he saw both good and bad times but never gave up.” Bobby also shared how deeply loved Dharmendra continues to be, noting, “Wherever I go and whoever I meet, I receive so much love because my father opened people’s hearts for us—for me, my brother, and our family.”

Bobby Deol accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of his father, Dharmendra, at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026. Bobby Deol accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of his father, Dharmendra, at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026.

Getting more emotional, he added, “People love him so much that they welcomed us into their hearts without hesitation. And today, standing here, I feel like I’ll go home and tell him, ‘Papa, you couldn’t come, so I’ve brought your award with me.’”

He concluded, “I never imagined I would be here like this, and Anant (Goenka) really wanted me here. I feel very blessed and grateful to God for making me his son. Thank you so much, Screen. Papa, you are the best.”

Before the award was presented, the ceremony paid tribute to Dharmendra with a montage of his iconic moments on screen, accompanied by a voiceover from Amitabh Bachchan, who recited lines from Dharmendra’s poetry.

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Javed Akhtar remembers Dharmendra

Recalling his first meeting with Dharmendra, Javed Akhtar shared a personal memory that reflected the actor’s warmth. He said, “I met him when I was 20 years old in 1965. I was earning Rs 175 and was working as an assistant director. Somebody introduced me to him, and I have no idea why he shook my hand with so much warmth. As an AD, I have clapped on so many shots of Dharam ji. I have written films for him. He called me and said, ‘I am launching my son and I need you to write the script.’ That was Betaab, Sunny Deol’s debut film.”

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Chetak Screen Awards 2026

He further added, “We had a long relationship, and it is very strange why he gave me so much love, but I should not be so much proud because I think he has given so much of love to so many people. People who are successful are respected and admired, but here was a person whom this whole film industry loved. I want to point out something very unusual about Dharamji‘s personality. He was a very dignified man and at the same time he was an extremely humble person. He was a strange combination of tremendous self restrict, dignity, and complete humility. This is a strange combination, perhaps this is by whomever he met, they fell in love with him. Thank you very much for giving him this honour.”

About Dharmendra

With a filmography of over 300 titles, Dharmendra remains one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring stars. From the 1960s through the 1970s, he held his own alongside contemporaries like Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, carving out a unique space with both commercial hits and critically acclaimed performances.

In later years, he continued to appear in films, with notable roles in Life in a… Metro, Johnny Gaddaar, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His final film, Ikkis, marked the closing chapter of a remarkable journey. He passed away in November last year.

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Dharmendra is survived by his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol; daughters Ajeeta and Vijayta; as well as Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. He is also survived by his wives Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini.

About Chetak Screen Awards 2026

Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards are regarded among India’s most credible film honours, rooted in merit, integrity, and peer recognition. The winners were chosen by the independent Screen Academy, a not-for-profit body comprising 53 noted filmmakers, artistes, and cultural voices.

After an initial shortlist, Academy members assessed the entries through a structured voting process. The evaluation framework, designed by Priya Jaikumar of the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, ensured a well-rounded review of creativity, technical merit, audience connection, and innovation, with performance categories judged for authenticity.

The Screen Academy brings together an accomplished group of members, including Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others—representing a diverse and influential cross-section of the film industry.

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Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV