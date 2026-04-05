Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Aneet Padda wins Breakthrough New Actor Female award for Saiyaara

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Aneet Padda has emerged as the Breakthrough New Actor (Female) for her performance in Saiyaara at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai. The other nominees for the category were Rasha Thadani for Azaad, Sara Arjun for Dhurandhar, Ridhima Singh for Humans in the Lopp, and Shubhangi Dutt for Tanvi The Great.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl presented the trophy to the winner at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Mohit Suri, director of Saiyaara, accepted the award on behalf of Aneet.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.