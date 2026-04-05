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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Aneet Padda wins Breakthrough New Actor Female award for Saiyaara
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Breakthrough New Actor Female Winner: Aneet Padda won the Breakthrough New Actor Female award for her performance in the film Saiyaara.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Aneet Padda has emerged as the Breakthrough New Actor (Female) for her performance in Saiyaara at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai. The other nominees for the category were Rasha Thadani for Azaad, Sara Arjun for Dhurandhar, Ridhima Singh for Humans in the Lopp, and Shubhangi Dutt for Tanvi The Great.
Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl presented the trophy to the winner at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Mohit Suri, director of Saiyaara, accepted the award on behalf of Aneet.
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards recognise excellence in cinema and OTT purely on the basis of merit, integrity, and peer respect.
The nominees and winners of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were selected by the Screen Academy, a non-profit body comprising 53 distinguished filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices, thereby reinforcing the credibility of the honours.
The Academy followed a structured voting process to evaluate films. Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at the Screen Academy, developed comprehensive grading guidelines to ensure consistency and fairness in evaluation.
The Screen Academy includes eminent members such as Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.