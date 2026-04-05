Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Alia Bhatt wows in a flowy white saree and a power-packed pantsuit

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: The Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai has turned into a star-studded spectacle tonight as the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 unfold in full swing. The best of both theatrical and OTT worlds are being honoured across 31 categories, with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar leading the pack with 24 nominations, followed by Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara with 17, and Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound with 15.

At the heart of it all is Alia Bhatt, who has taken centre stage as the host, along with comedians Zakir Khan, Sunil Grover, and Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express and let’s just say, she’s not just running the show, she is the show.

Alia Bhatt looking stunning at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Red Carpet Alia Bhatt looking stunning at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Red Carpet

Putting on her best fashion foot forward, Alia slipped into her host avatar with a sharply tailored black three-piece pantsuit — her first look of the evening.

For her red carpet avatar, Bhatt decided to turn things around with a soft and dreamy look. Her flowy white saree looked heavenly and largely inspired by spring!

Bhatt’s ivory silk drape felt super effortless, with delicate vine-like beadwork running through it, almost like blooming branches. Her heavily beaded blouse, with floral detailing, added just the right amount of drama without taking away from the softness of the look.

And of course, she didn’t hold back on the diamonds, which stole the show in her first look as well. She accessorised with a layered choker and a couple of rings, keeping things sparkly yet balanced.

Soft waves, glowy makeup, and that barely-there glam tied everything together—making the whole look feel fresh, romantic, and very easy on the eyes.

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In Frame: Alia Bhatt hosting the Chetak Screen Awards in a stunning black pant-suit In Frame: Alia Bhatt hosting the Chetak Screen Awards in a stunning black pant-suit

For her host look, Alia came in a power packed look. Her structured blazer, sleek waistcoat, and perfectly cut trousers were anchored by a crisp white shirt and a skinny black tie. It was pure boss energy, with just the right hint of old-school charm meeting a modern edge.

For accessories, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress went all in on diamonds—a striking hexagon detail on the tie lapel, paired with rings and slightly dangling, delicate earrings—that perfectly complement the outfit, adding sparkle without overpowering its sharp vibe. A subtle rose gold band added that final, polished touch, complementing her other two sparkly, diamond rings.

Her makeup seemed fresh and minimal—glowy skin, softly defined eyes, and a natural lip—while her hair fell in easy, bouncy waves that frame her face without feeling overdone.

In Frame: Alia Bhatt and Sunil Grover at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 In Frame: Alia Bhatt and Sunil Grover at Chetak Screen Awards 2026

And Bhatt was clearly having fun with it! From playful, high-energy anchoring to sharp comic timing and confident hosting moments, Alia brings a dynamic presence to the stage that mirrors her look—equal parts powerful and playful.

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She was joined by Sunil Grover, whose vibrant red printed kurta adds a pop of contrast to the stage. The duo’s chemistry is evident as they riff through nominations with hilarious anecdotes and effortless banter.

Winners have been determined by the Screen Academy, an independent, non-profit collective of over 50 distinguished filmmakers, artistes, and cultural figures. Catch the event live on YouTube, SonyLIV, and Sony Entertainment Television