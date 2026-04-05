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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Akshaye Khanna wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) award for Dhurandhar
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Akshaye Khanna took home the Chetak Screen Awards trophy for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for his role in Dhurandhar.
The best in Hindi cinema and OTT were honoured at the prestigious Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai. At the ceremony, Akshaye Khanna took home the Chetak Screen Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for Dhurandhar.
However, the actor competed with some impressive performers in the category, which included Rakesh Bedi for Dhurandhar, Naseeruddin Shah for Gustaakh Ishq, Saurabh Shukla for Jolly LLB 3 and Deepak Dobriyal for Jugnuma: The Fable.
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Raj Babbar presented the award, however, Akshaye was not present at the ceremony. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Instituted by The Indian Express Group, the nominees and winners of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were selected by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body. It comprised of 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices.
Some of the Screen Academy members included Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Dr Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at Screen Academy, played a major role as she developed a detailed rubric for Academy members to follow while scoring. Afteran initial shortlisting, the Screen Academy evaluated the movies through voting.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.