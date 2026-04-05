Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Akshaye Khanna wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) award for Dhurandhar

The best in Hindi cinema and OTT were honoured at the prestigious Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai. At the ceremony, Akshaye Khanna took home the Chetak Screen Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for Dhurandhar.

However, the actor competed with some impressive performers in the category, which included Rakesh Bedi for Dhurandhar, Naseeruddin Shah for Gustaakh Ishq, Saurabh Shukla for Jolly LLB 3 and Deepak Dobriyal for Jugnuma: The Fable.

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Raj Babbar presented the award, however, Akshaye was not present at the ceremony. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.