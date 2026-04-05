Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Ahaan Panday wins Breakthrough New Actor (Male) award for Saiyaara

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Breakthrough New Actor (Male) Winner: Ahaan Panday has emerged as the winner of the Breakthrough New Actor (Male) award for his performance in the film Saiyaara. Ahaan had a tough competition from this year’s other debut performers — Mohit Agarwal (Agra), Aaman Devgan (Azaad), Samuel Abiola Robinson (Dilli Dark), and Aishvary Thackeray (Nishaanchi).

Anupam Kher and Chairman of Bajaj Auto Neeraj Bajaj presented the trophy to the winner at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.