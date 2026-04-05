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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Ahaan Panday wins Breakthrough New Actor (Male) award for Saiyaara
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Breakthrough New Actor (Male) Winner: Ahaan Panday won the Breakthrough New Actor (Male) award for his performance in the film Saiyaara.
Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Breakthrough New Actor (Male) Winner: Ahaan Panday has emerged as the winner of the Breakthrough New Actor (Male) award for his performance in the film Saiyaara. Ahaan had a tough competition from this year’s other debut performers — Mohit Agarwal (Agra), Aaman Devgan (Azaad), Samuel Abiola Robinson (Dilli Dark), and Aishvary Thackeray (Nishaanchi).
Anupam Kher and Chairman of Bajaj Auto Neeraj Bajaj presented the trophy to the winner at the grand ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express) served as hosts in the ceremony.
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Institued by The Indian Express Group, the Chetak Screen Awards celebrate cinematic and OTT excellence based purely on merit and peer recognition.
The nominees and winners for the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were selected by the Screen Academy, a non-profit body of 53 respected filmmakers and cultural figures.
To ensure a fair evaluation process, Dr Priya Jaikumar of the University of Southern California designed detailed grading guidelines, which were followed by Academy members during structured voting.
The Screen Academy members include Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.