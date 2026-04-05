Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Aditya Dhar wins Best Director for Dhurandhar

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Best Director Winner: In a category replete with formidable talent, Aditya Dhar emerged victorious, taking home the Best Director award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 for Dhurandhar. The win stands as a testament his compelling vision and nuanced storytelling, which resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike.

The category brought together a diverse slate of filmmakers whose works ranged from major blockbusters to critically acclaimed narratives. The nominees included Laxman Ramchandra Utekar for Chhaava, Suparn S. Varma for Haq, and Neeraj Ghaywan for Homebound. Also in contention were Raam Reddy for Jugnuma: The Fable, Mohit Suri for Saiyaara, and Reema Kagti for Superboys of Malegaon.