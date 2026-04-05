Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Abhishek Banerjee wins Best Actor (Male) OTT Film award for Stolen

The glittering evening of Chetak Screen Awards 2026, celebrating the finest in cinema and OTT, witnessed actor Abhishek Banerjee being honoured with the Best Actor (Male) – OTT Film award for his performance in Stolen, a role that resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike.

The category brought together a remarkable mix of talent, featuring some of the most esteemed names in the industry. Nominees included Manoj Bajpayee (Inspector Zende), Abhishek Bachchan (Kaalidhar Laapata), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders), Shubham Vardhan for Stolen. Each performance stood out for its depth and authenticity, making the competition tough.

The trophy was presented by Rasika Duggal and TVF founder Arunabh Kumar during the ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday, April 5. The event was hosted by Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express).