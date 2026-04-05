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Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Abhishek Banerjee wins Best Actor (Male) OTT Film award for Stolen
Chetak Screen Awards 2026: In a category that was fiercely competitive, Abhishek Banerjee clinched the Best Actor (Male) – OTT Film award for his performance in Stolen.
The glittering evening of Chetak Screen Awards 2026, celebrating the finest in cinema and OTT, witnessed actor Abhishek Banerjee being honoured with the Best Actor (Male) – OTT Film award for his performance in Stolen, a role that resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike.
The category brought together a remarkable mix of talent, featuring some of the most esteemed names in the industry. Nominees included Manoj Bajpayee (Inspector Zende), Abhishek Bachchan (Kaalidhar Laapata), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders), Shubham Vardhan for Stolen. Each performance stood out for its depth and authenticity, making the competition tough.
The trophy was presented by Rasika Duggal and TVF founder Arunabh Kumar during the ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday, April 5. The event was hosted by Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover, and eminent journalist Saurabh Dwivedi (Editor – Hindi, The Indian Express).
About Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Recognised as one of India’s most prestigious and credible film awards, the Chetak Screen Awards, instituted by The Indian Express Group, were founded on the principle that artistic excellence should be honoured solely on merit, integrity, and peer respect. The nominees and winners of Chetak Screen Awards 2026 were selected by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body comprising 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices, further enhancing the credibility of the awards.
Following an initial shortlisting, the Academy evaluated the films through structured voting. To ensure a rigorous assessment of cinematic art, Dr. Priya Jaikumar, Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, and scholar-in-residence at the Screen Academy, developed detailed grading guidelines for members to follow.
Films were evaluated on creativity, technical excellence, audience engagement, and innovation, while performance-based categories were additionally assessed for authenticity. This meticulous process ensured that each award reflected true artistic merit.
Who are Screen Academy members?
The illustrious members of the Screen Academy include Shoojit Sircar, Deepa Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Ram Madhvani, Guneet Monga Kapoor, John Abraham, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Chhabra, Payal Kapadia, Prosenjit Chatterjee, RS Prasanna, Rajiv Menon, Rajkumar Hirani, Resul Pookutty, Rima Das, and Vidya Balan, among others.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV