Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par wins Courage in Cinema award

At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held on Sunday in Mumbai, Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par won the Courage in Cinema award. Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, along with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, presented the award to Sitaare Zameen Par director RS Prasanna and the film’s cast members.

One of the hosts of the award night, Sunil Grover, gave a heartwarming introduction to the film and how it became “a conversation starter” rather than just a story. He said, “Last year, a film was released that was not just a story, but also a conversation starter. In this film, we got a glimpse of some lives that are little different from us. This film reminded us that every person is a star in their own way, they just need a chance to shine. The award for Courage in Cinema goes to the story which gave voice to empathy and celebrated acceptance. Let’s hear it for Sitare Zameen Par.”