Chetak Screen Awards reboot with Dhurandhar leading nominations

With revamped judging criteria and global streaming, Chetak Screen Awards return to honour the best of Hindi cinema. Read the complete nomination list here.

By: Express News Service
9 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 22, 2026 07:32 AM IST
Chetak Screen Awards 2026Chetak Screen Awards will be held on April 5 in Mumbai.
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With Indian cinema scaling heights and pushing boundaries, Chetak Screen Awards return on April 5 with a renewed approach and a star-studded evening to honour the best works of 2025.

The nominations position Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar—a massive box-office success—as the frontrunner with 24 nods. It is followed by Mohit Suri’s romantic musical saga, Saiyaara, with 17 nominations, and Neeraj Ghaywan’s moving tale of friendship, Homebound, with 15.

Backed by a powerful blend of editorial credibility, cultural legacy and digital reach, the awards across 31 categories, will spotlight those who have excelled and enriched contemporary Hindi cinema. Driven by The Indian Express Group’s journalism-first ethos, the honours are anchored in integrity and merit. Winners will be chosen by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body comprising over 50 acclaimed filmmakers, artists and cultural voices. To ensure rigour and accuracy, Priya Jaikumar, Professor and Chair of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, Los Angeles, has developed a detailed rubric for Academy members to follow while scoring.

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The evaluation process witnessed over 95 per cent Academy participation across categories, with an average of 38-40 Academy members scoring each category, ensuring a highly robust and representative selection process. For most categories, 38-40 valid scores were considered after applying the trimmed mean (Olympic) scoring methodology ensuring fairness and neutrality.

Adopting a digital-first approach, The Indian Express Group is bringing back the prestigious Screen Awards in an intimate partnership with YouTube, offering open access to global audiences.

As the race for Chetak Screen Awards takes shape, with the announcement of the nominees, the nominees in the Best Film category mirror the richness and diversity of Indian cinema. After enjoying huge success and box-office collections, Dhurandhar is vying for Best Film trophy along with Laxman Ramchandra Utekar-directed Chhaava. While Saiyaara reaffirms the enduring appeal of romance and music, Shazia Iqbal’s much-discussed Dhadak 2 underscores a willingness to confront uncomfortable social realities such as caste. The acclaim for Suparn Varma’s Haq and Homebound highlights how real-life stories continue to resonate when told with sincerity. Even in a star-driven industry, films like Sitaare Zameen Par and Reema Kagti’s Superboys Of Malegaon prove that heartfelt storytelling still wins.

Chetak Screen Awards Best Director Nominees Reema Kagti, Adtiya Dhar and Neeraj Ghaywan have been nominated in the Best Director category at Chetak Screen Awards.

The Best Director Category has an interesting mix as Raam Reddy of Jugnuma: The Fable competes with fellow nominees Laxman Ramchandra Utekar (Chhaava), Adtiya Dhar (Dhurandhar), Suparn S Varma (Haq), Neeraj Ghaywan (Homebound), Mohit Suri (Saiyaara) and Reema Kagti (Superboys Of Malegaon). The Breakthrough Debut Director segment celebrates the talented storytellers who have grabbed the audience’s attention with their craft. Those nominated for this award are Shazia Iqbal (Dhadak 2), Dibakar Das Roy (Dilli Dark), Aranya Sahay (Humans in the Loop), Karan Singh Tyagi (Kesari Chapter 2) and Karan Kandhari (Sister Midnight).

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The awards also recognise filmmakers whose works bypassed theatrical release but found audiences on streaming platforms. The nominees for Best Director (OTT Film) are Aarti Kadav (Mrs), Honey Trehan (Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders), Karan Tejpal (Stolen), Anusha Rizvi (The Great Shamsuddin Family) and Boman Irani (The Mehta Boys).

Established in 1995, the Screen Awards’s stage has long been a platform where actors earn recognition for standout performances. In the Best Actor (Female) category, Triptii Dimri (Dhadak 2), Yami Gautam Dhar (Haq), Konkona Sen Sharma (Metro… In Dino) and Kriti Sanon (Tere Ishk Mein) have been nominated for their compelling performances. While Radhika Apte is nominated for her role in the quirky, dark comedy Sister Midnight, Sonal Madhushankar (Humans in the Loop) got a nod for her quiet but assured performance. Monika Panwar (Nishaanchi), who delivered a fiery turn, too has been picked by the jury as a Best Actor (Female) nominee.

Best Actor (Female) nominees at Chetak Screen Awards Yami Gautam Dhar and Kriti Sanon have been nominated in the Best Actor (Female) category at Chetak Screen Awards.

In the Best Actor (Male) category, the competition features some of India’s finest performers: Vicky Kaushal (Chhaava), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Dhadak 2), Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar), Ishaan Khatter (Homebound), Manoj Bajpayee (Jugnuma: The Fable), Adarsh Gourav (Superboys Of Malegaon) and Vishal Jethwa (Homebound), showcasing the depth and range of acting talent in Indian cinema.

Come April 5, the spotlight will not just be on winners, but on a film industry in transition—one that continues to evolve, experiment and find new ways to tell its stories.

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Check out the complete list of nominations for the Chetak Screen Awards:

Best Action

120 Bahadur
Chhaava
Deva
Dhurandhar
Jaat

Best Actor (Female)

Triptii Dimri – Dhadak 2
Yami Gautam Dhar – Haq
Sonal Madhushankar – Humans in the Loop
Konkona Sen Sharma – Metro… In Dino
Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi
Radhika Apte – Sister Midnight
Kriti Sanon – Tere Ishk Mein

Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film

Fatima Sana Shaikh – Aap Jaisa Koi
Sanya Malhotra – Mrs
Radhika Apte – Saali Mohabbat
Saba Azad – Songs of Paradise
Mia Maelzer – Stolen
The Great Shamsuddin Family – Farida Jalal
Shreya Chaudhry – The Mehta Boys

Best Actor (Male)

Vicky Kaushal – Chhaava
Siddhant Chaturvedi – Dhadak 2
Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar
Vishal Jethwa – Homebound
Ishaan Khatter – Homebound
Manoj Bajpayee – Jugnuma: The Fable
Adarsh Gourav – Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Actor (Male) – OTT film

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Manoj Bajpayee – Inspector Zende
Abhishek Bachchan – Kaalidhar Laapata
Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders
Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen
Shubham Vardhan – Stolen

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Divya Dutta – Chhaava
Sheeba Chadha – Haq
Shalini Vatsa – Homebound
Dolly Ahluwalia – Sitaare Zameen Par
Manjiri Pupala – Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar
Rakesh Bedi – Dhurandhar
Naseeruddin Shah – Gustaakh Ishq
Saurabh Shukla – Jolly LLB 3
Deepak Dobriyal – Jugnuma: The Fable

Best Background Score

Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Saiyaara

Best Choreography

Ui Amma – Azaad
Bhasad Macha – Deva
Shararat – Dhurandhar
Panwadi Song – Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka – Thamma

Best Cinematography

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Dhurandhar
Homebound
Humans in the Loop
Jugnuma: The Fable
Superboys of Malegaon

Best Costume

Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Gustaakh Ishq
Homebound
Superboys of Malegaon

Best Dialogue

Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Jolly LLB 3
Superboys of Malegaon

Best Director

Laxman Ramchandra Utekar – Chhaava
Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Suparn S Varma – Haq
Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound
The Fable Raam Reddy – Jugnuma
Mohit Suri – Saiyaara
Reema Kagti – Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Director – OTT film

Aarti Kadav – Mrs
Honey Trehan – Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders
Karan Tejpal – Stolen
Anusha Rizvi – The Great Shamsuddin Family
Boman Irani – The Mehta Boys

Best Editing

Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Saiyaara
Superboys of Malegaon

Best Film

Dhadak 2
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Saiyaara
Sitaare Zameen Par
Superboys Of Malegaon
Chaava

Best Film for Gender Sensitivity

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Dhadak 2
Haq
Humans in the Loop
Mrs
The Great Shamsuddin Family

Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay)

Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Humans in the Loop
Superboys of Malegaon

Best Hairstyling & Make-Up

Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Emergency
Homebound
Superboys of Malegaon

Best Lyrics

Gehra Hua – Dhurandhar
Ul Julool Ishq – Gustaakh Ishq
Yaar Mere – Homebound
Saiyaara Title Track – Saiyaara
Bande – Superboys of Malegaon

Best OTT Film

Mrs
Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders
Stolen
The Great Shamsuddin Family
The Mehta Boys

Best Playback Singer (Female)

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Shararat – Dhurandhar
Qayde Se – Metro… In Dino
Saiyaara Title Track – Saiyaara
Barbaad – Saiyaara
Humsafar – Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Dhurandhar Title Track – Dhurandhar
Gehra Hua – Dhurandhar
Saiyaara Title Track – Saiyaara
Dhun – Saiyaara
Barbaad – Saiyaara

Best Production Design

Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Gustaakh Ishq
Homebound
Superboys of Malegaon
Haq
Chapter 2

Best Script – OTT film

Mrs
Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders
Songs of Paradise
Stolen
The Mehta Boys

Best Song

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Dhurandhar Title Track –  Dhurandhar
Gehra Hua – Dhurandhar
Saiyaara Title Track – Saiyaara
Barbaad – Saiyaara
Humsafar – Saiyaara

Best Sound Design

Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Homebound
Humans in the Loop
Saiyaara

Best Special Effects

120 Bahadur
Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Jugnuma: The Fable
Thamma

Breakthrough Debut Director

Shazia Iqbal – Dhadak 2
Dibakar Das Roy – Dilli Dark
Aranya Sahay – Humans in the Loop
Karan Singh Tyagi – Kesari Chapter 2
Karan Kandhari – Sister Midnight

Breakthrough New Actor (Female)

Rasha Thadani – Azaad
Sara Arjun – Dhurandhar
Ridhima Singh – Humans in the Loop
Aneet Padda – Saiyaara
Shubhangi Dutt – Tanvi the Great

Breakthrough New Actor (Male)

Mohit Agarwal – Agra
Aaman Devgan – Azaad
Samuel Abiola Robinson – Dilli Dark
Breakthrough New Actor (Male) Aaishvary Thackeray – Nishaanchi
Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

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