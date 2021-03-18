Chehre trailer: Rhea Chakraborty finally makes a fleeting appearance in Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi’s game of justice, watch

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre is out. The video also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Krystle D’Souza. Rhea Chakraborty remains mysteriously hidden in the shadows for the most part, but for one fleeting glimpse of her scared, vulnerable face. The actor was missing from the posters and teaser of the Rumy Jafry directorial as well. This is the first time she has been credited by the makers in the promotional material too.

The video promises an intriguing enough drama, with some hints of melodrama creeping in here and there. Packed with a solid cast, one can expect an enjoyable, engaging time at the movie theatres with this one.

While only time will tell if the movie creates some magic at the box office, for now, the moral drama has managed to garner a decent buzz thanks to the ‘missing’ Rhea Chakraborty. As fans questioned the absence of Rhea, Pandit told Mid-day that the curiosity of the audience is justified but he would rather keep his silence on the subject for now.

Anand Pandit finally said in a statement as the Chehre trailer released, “There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don’t believe in getting swayed so easily.”

Meanwhile, as far as Chehre’s two movie leads are concerned, Emraan Hashmi has his gangster drama, the Sanjay Gupta movie Mumbai Saga up for release, which will see him going up against John Abraham. Not too long ago, Hashmi featured in a music video for T-Series called “Lut Gaye.” On the other hand, superstar Amitabh Bachchan has a slew of movies on the verge of release, including the likes of Jhund and the fantasy-drama Brahmastra. The latter also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna.

Chehre is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 9.