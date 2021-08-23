Chehre title track: Amitabh Bachchan recites a poem about different faces of people

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre are pulling out all stops to re-generate the buzz around the upcoming thriller. On Monday, the team released the title track featuring Big B’s baritone, as he recites a poem about different faces of people. Chehre has been produced by Anand Pandit and also stars Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Raghubir Yadav.

From reflections, shadows to multiple images of Bachchan, the title track is suggestive of the theme of the movie. Bachchan even enacts various emotions hinting at how the film might show all of its characters in black and white. With lines like “jism chale jaayenge, par zinda rahenge chehre,” one can only guess the plot of the upcoming release. The song does not have much of a melody but stressed more on Amitabh Bachchan’s recitation with an eye-catching play of the imagery.

Chehre was previously scheduled to release in April, but got postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus. Producer Anand Pandit, who was certain to have a theatrical release, recently announced that Chehre will release in cinema halls on August 27.

Talking about the release, Pandit said that Chehre “deserved a theatrical release.” “We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens,” he shared.

Director Rumy Jafry said in a statement, “We are excited that our film is getting a theatrical release because the way it is shot and the efforts we have taken in terms of the production and post-production can only be experienced in the cinema halls. Also, I assure the audience that it will be beyond satisfaction to watch Amitabh Ji and Emraan together on the big screen for the first time.”