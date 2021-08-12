Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre gets theatrical release date

Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Raghubir Yadav, is all set to release in theatres on August 27.

Amitabh announced the release date on Twitter with a short dialogue promo of the film. Along with the clip, he wrote, “T 3995 – ⚠️CAUTION⚠️ You have been warned! Be ready to #FaceTheGame, kyunki yeh ilzaam aap par bhi lag sakta hai. #Chehre, releasing on 27th August in cinemas near you.”

Talking about the release, producer Anand Pandit said that Chehre “deserved a theatrical release.” “We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens,” he shared.

Director Rumy Jafry said in a statement, “We are excited that our film is getting a theatrical release because the way it is shot and the efforts we have taken in terms of the production and post-production can only be experienced in the cinema halls. Also, I assure the audience that it will be beyond satisfaction to watch Amitabh Ji and Emraan together on the big screen for the first time.”

Chehre’s trailer revealed that Amitabh Bachchan is playing a lawyer in the film, and Emraan Hashmi is playing a business executive. The trailer has them holding a mock trial where Bachchan puts Hashmi on the stand. What starts off as a game, soon turns into an intimidating ride for Hashmi’s character.

Apart from Chehre, Bell bottom has announced its theatrical release date for August 19.