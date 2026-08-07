‘Felt like I had entered someone’s temple’: Vikas Khanna recalls SRK’s restaurant visit

Over the years, chef Vikas Khanna has carved a place for himself by taking Indian cuisine across the world. His New York restaurant, Bungalow, has become a symbol of that journey, reflecting Khanna’s belief that Indian food can tell stories of home and heritage. What began as the journey of a boy from Amritsar has now taken him to the world’s celebrated culinary spaces. Recently, Khanna appeared on the talk show Shekhar Tonite, where he recalled what Shah Rukh Khan told him after visiting Bungalow. The chef said the words stayed with him.

‘A temple representing our rich culture’

“There are so many restaurants in the world, but Shah Rukh Khan said, ‘Every restaurant I’ve visited until today has felt like a shop to me, just a transaction. But when I came here, it felt like I had entered someone’s temple. It felt as though you were trying to represent our rich culture, our parents, our ancestors. That’s an incredibly difficult thing to do.’”