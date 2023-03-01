scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Cheeni Kum fame Swini Khare gets engaged, see photos

Swini Khare played Amitabh Bachchan’s 9-year-old neighbour nicknamed Sexy in the 2007 film Cheeni Kum.

Swini KhareSwini Khare got engaged to Urvish Desai. (Photo: Instagram/swinikhare)
Actor Swini Khare, who played Amitabh Bachchan’s 9-year-old neighbour nicknamed Sexy in the 2007 film Cheeni Kum, has got engaged to Urvish Desai. Swini took to Instagram to share photos from her engagement.

Swini posted dreamy pictures from her engagement where Urvish is seen twirling her, putting the ring on her finger amongst other beautiful poses. She captioned the images, “I’d marry you with paper rings. #SwiniGotHerVish.”

Swini Khare wore a beautiful pink gown which was embroidered with silver piping. The decor was also dreamy.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swini Khara (@swinikhara)

Swini’s post received a lot of congratulatory messages. Actor Avika Gor commented on the post, “Congratulations.” Many others commented on how beautiful Swini looked.

In Cheeni Kum, Swini Khare played the role of Sexy, who was suffering from cancer. Swini has also been part of several television shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Dill Mill Gayye, and Zindagi Khatti Meethi.

She was last seen in the 2016 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 22:02 IST
