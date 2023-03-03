Cheeni Kum actor Swini Khara on quitting films, opting for arranged marriage: ‘We decided to take the leap..’

Actor Swini Khara recently made headlines by sharing photos from her engagement ceremony with fiancé Urvish Desai. The actor, who is best known for sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Cheeni Kum, has opened up about her arrange marriage and her decision to quit films.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Swini said, “I met Urvish (Desai) a few months ago, my parents had been searching. When I met him, everything was great, we clicked as we are very similar in nature. We decided to take the leap only after we got to know each other well. He is a gem of a person and been absolutely amazing.” The actor is all set to tie the knot later this year. “We want a winter wedding, but the dates aren’t finalised yet,” she added.

Swini, who was last seen in the 2016 film MS Dhoni- The Untold Story, is currently working at a law firm. Talking about taking a break from acting, Swini said, “I left acting because you know how important class ten is in India, you have to pay a lot of attention to your studies. I was a very studious child, and good in studies. Acting requires dedication, and I wanted to study further. Being a full time actor and managing studies as a child was easy, but as you move ahead, it becomes different.”

The actor is happy switching her career to law, but also added that she missed acting. Swini said that she still gets offers, adding that she has also read a few scripts. “Now I am working in a law firm. I have moved on slightly from acting. But if I do come across interesting scripts, I will try if I can go ahead with it,” she added.