scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Check out Anil Kapoor’s special birthday wish for his brother Sanjay

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few old photos. Anil even wrote a sweet message for Sanjay Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor and Anil KapoorAnil Kapoor wished Sanjay Kapoor on his birthday. (Photo: anilskapoor/Instagram)

Sanjay Kapoor turned sixty on Monday, and on the occasion, the actor was showered with an abundance of love and wishes from his friends, fans, and family. One special wish also came from his brother Anil Kapoor, who took to Instagram to share a few old photos. Anil even wrote a sweet message for Sanjay.

Anil Kapoor wrote, “Sanjay, I admire your spirit, humour, never die attitude, the way you look after and love our mother and your family…I truly believe that 60 is just the beginning of even more wonderful decades for you, not just as a family man, but also as an artist. Happy 60th Birthday Sanjay! Love you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sanjay Kapoor has done many memorable films like Sirf Tum, Prem, and Raja among many others. He made his debut in 1995 with Prem opposite Tabu. He was last seen playing Madhuri Dixit’s on-screen husband in the Netflix series Fame Game which was released in 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents

Sanjay has been married to Maheep Kapoor for around 25 years and has two kids with her – Shanaya and Jahaan. Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Bedhadak, a Dharma Productions film directed by Shashank Khaitan.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 03:49:34 pm
Next Story

After Hyderabad incident, DGCA asks SpiceJet to analyse engine oil samples of Q400 fleet

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement