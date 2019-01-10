Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India is now Why Cheat India

Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Cheat India has got a new title just a week before its release. The new title of the Soumik Sen directorial is Why Cheat India. The change has happened after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) objected to the title on the grounds of it being misleading.

The producers, T-Series Films, Ellipsis Entertainment and Emraan Hashmi Films confirmed the new title of their film in a statement.“The CBFC had concerns about the title Cheat India. We had an extensive conversation with the Examining Committee and Revising Committee regarding the proposed change as the film has been in public domain for a year, and more importantly, because the theatrical teaser, trailer and television promos had already been certified with the original title. This would lead to dual communication a week before the release. The duress of lack of time left us with no choice but to mutually agree to the new title, Why Cheat India,” read the statement.

Cheat India, now Why Cheat India, has Emraan Hashmi playing the role of a conman. He is the mastermind behind the entrance examination scam which has a team of toppers who write exams for other candidates for money. The film highlights the corruption which prevails in the Indian education system.

In an interview with IANS, Emraan had said, “I have seen how exam papers are leaked during exams. Some of my friends’ friends bought question papers in advance and later they failed in the exam because they got the wrong set of questions. I have seen how students paid money to invigilators to fill the answer papers. I never got involved in such activities, but I have seen them happen.”

Why Cheat India was earlier slated to release on the Republic Day weekend along with the Bal Thackeray biopic Thackeray and the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. But its release was preponed to avoid the clash with Thackeray and now it releases on January 18.