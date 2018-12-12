Cheat India trailer: Emraan Hashmi is Indian education system’s worst nightmare

The trailer of Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Cheat India is out. Cheat India highlights the scams carried out during the entrance exams for various fields like engineering, banking, management, UPSC and others. Rakesh Singh (Emraan) helps in rigging entrance exams. He has a team of toppers who write exams for other candidates seeking admission in reputed educational institutions. He accepts ‘only cash’ and in return promises a guaranteed seat to them.

Emraan’s character believes that hard work is meant for salaried people; the rich and powerful only do scams. But this does not continue for a long time. However, he is not a bit apologetic and feels he is only helping the needy.

While the plot of the film looks predictable, it is Emraan Hashmi who steals all the attention. The actor, known as the ‘serial kisser of Bollywood’, tries to do something different with the film and seems to have nailed it. Emraan looks convincing as a businessman who only knows the art of making money. His dialogue delivery is also impressive. The realistic touch to his character brings to the fore the current crisis in the Indian education system without being preachy. The makers have stuck to showing how the cheating mafia works in the country.

Just like the teaser of the film, here too we do not get any glimpse of the female lead Shreya Dhanwanthary. Emraan shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “On your ‘marks’, get set, CHEAT….. The #CheatIndiaTrailer you’ve been waiting for.”

Talking about Cheat India, Emraan Hashmi, in an earlier interview to IANS, said, “The script and title of Cheat India are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I’ve read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography.”

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Parveen Hashmi, Soumik Sen directorial Cheat India is scheduled to hit the theaters on January 25, 2019.