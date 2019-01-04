Toggle Menu
Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India set to release early on January 18https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/cheat-india-release-date-emraan-hashmi-january-18-5523850/

Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India set to release early on January 18

Directed by Soumik Sen, Cheat India starring Emraan Hashmi has averted a clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and the biopic of Balasaheb Thackeray. The film is now release on January 18.

Cheat India emraan hashmi
Emraan Hashmi plays a con in the film Cheat India.

Cheat India starring Emraan Hashmi will now have an early release on January 18. The date has been advanced by a week and the makers of the film have now decided to arrive a week earlier than its previous Republic Day release.

Emraan tweeted the news. He wrote, “I cheated !! My film #Cheatindia will release one week earlier.. 18th jan 2019 !! See you in the theatres”

The film sheds light on the corruption prevailing in our education system.

In the Soumik Sen directorial, Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the kingpin of an admissions racket that involves getting brilliant students to write engineering and management entrance exams for candidates in exchange for money.

Produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and T-Series, the film was earlier slated for a release on January 25, on the same day as the bilingual Bal Thackeray biopic Thackeray and the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Advertising

The producers said in a statement, “As a mark of respect to Balasaheb and to maximize the commerce, we arrived at a win-win decision. There should be no ego in business. We have, in the past, rescheduled the release of Aashiqui-2, Hindi Medium, Sonu Ke Teetu Ki Sweety and Tumhari Sulu, to align with business logic, and the results are for all to see.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Cheat India also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary. It has been written and directed by Soumik Sen.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android