Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India set to release early on January 18

Cheat India starring Emraan Hashmi will now have an early release on January 18. The date has been advanced by a week and the makers of the film have now decided to arrive a week earlier than its previous Republic Day release.

Emraan tweeted the news. He wrote, “I cheated !! My film #Cheatindia will release one week earlier.. 18th jan 2019 !! See you in the theatres”

I cheated !! My film #Cheatindia will release one week earlier.. 18th jan 2019 !! See you in the theatres pic.twitter.com/gxVtDL8SG9 — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 4, 2019

The film sheds light on the corruption prevailing in our education system.

In the Soumik Sen directorial, Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the kingpin of an admissions racket that involves getting brilliant students to write engineering and management entrance exams for candidates in exchange for money.

Produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and T-Series, the film was earlier slated for a release on January 25, on the same day as the bilingual Bal Thackeray biopic Thackeray and the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

The producers said in a statement, “As a mark of respect to Balasaheb and to maximize the commerce, we arrived at a win-win decision. There should be no ego in business. We have, in the past, rescheduled the release of Aashiqui-2, Hindi Medium, Sonu Ke Teetu Ki Sweety and Tumhari Sulu, to align with business logic, and the results are for all to see.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Cheat India also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary. It has been written and directed by Soumik Sen.