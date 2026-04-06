Abhishek Banerjee won Best Actor (Male) – OTT Film award at Chetak Screen Awards 2026—even after his ‘sources’ told him he’d lose

The star-studded night of Chetak Screen Awards 2026 celebrated the finest of the world of cinema and OTT. At the event, actor Abhishek Banerjee was honoured with the Best Actor (Male) – OTT Film award for his performance in Stolen. While accepting the award, he said he hadn’t expected the honour, as his sources had told him he wouldn’t win.

In his thanki you speech, Abhishek said, “I don’t know whether I should say this or not, but my sources told me a few days back that I am not getting this award.” To which, The Indian Express Hindi editor, Saurabh Dwivedi replied, “I want to tell you that it is old fashioned to think that sources can still tell about the winner of any award.”