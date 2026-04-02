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‘Felt like watching him again’: Chaudhry Aslam’s wife praises Sanjay Dutt’s portrayal of the cop in Dhurandhar
Speaking on a podcast, Naureen Aslam shared that Sanjay Dutt was a fitting choice for the role of Pakistani cop Chaudhry Aslam.
Dhurandhar has been making headlines for the striking resemblance between several of its characters and real-life figures. In Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, Sanjay Dutt portrays Pakistani cop Chaudhry Aslam. Now, Chaudhry Aslam’s wife, Naureen Aslam, has praised his performance, revealing that one particular scene felt uncannily real to her.
Speaking on a podcast with AajTak Radio, Naureen shared that Sanjay Dutt was a fitting choice for the role. “When he stands near the car and raises his eyes, for a moment it felt like Aslam himself,” she said. However, she also expressed some disappointment, adding that the makers could have consulted her, the police, or journalists to present a more balanced portrayal of his personality. “He accomplished tasks that the rest of the police never could,” she noted.
Naureen mentioned that she has only seen parts of the film through clips. She also commented on the character’s use of foul language, saying that while it may not be suitable for a family audience, it is fairly common within police circles and suited the role.
ALSO READ | After criticising Dhurandhar, Pakistani politician Nabil Gobal says he loves Rakesh Bedi. Watch
Meanwhile, Pakistani politician Nabil Golab has also been in the spotlight after speculation that Rakesh Bedi’s character was inspired by him. Reacting to the portrayal, Golab expressed admiration for the veteran actor. In a now-viral video, he said, “Give my message to Rakesh Bedi. I respect you as a very senior actor. And I love you.”
Earlier, around the time of the film’s release, Golab had claimed, “With God’s grace, several GCC countries have banned the film.” When asked about pushing for a global ban, he added, “To pursue that, I would need significant resources, which I do not have.”
The Dhurandhar franchise has collectively surpassed the lifetime box office collections of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa series. Dhurandhar: The Revenge alone has amassed an impressive Rs 1,100 crore in India, with its worldwide gross crossing the Rs 1,300 crore mark within just 15 days of release.
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