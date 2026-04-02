‘Felt like watching him again’: Chaudhry Aslam’s wife praises Sanjay Dutt’s portrayal of the cop in Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has been making headlines for the striking resemblance between several of its characters and real-life figures. In Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, Sanjay Dutt portrays Pakistani cop Chaudhry Aslam. Now, Chaudhry Aslam’s wife, Naureen Aslam, has praised his performance, revealing that one particular scene felt uncannily real to her.

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Speaking on a podcast with AajTak Radio, Naureen shared that Sanjay Dutt was a fitting choice for the role. “When he stands near the car and raises his eyes, for a moment it felt like Aslam himself,” she said. However, she also expressed some disappointment, adding that the makers could have consulted her, the police, or journalists to present a more balanced portrayal of his personality. “He accomplished tasks that the rest of the police never could,” she noted.