Charu Asopa wants to be cordial with Rajeev Sen for daughter Ziana’s sake, admits they both ‘regret’ the things they’ve said about each other

Estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are now looking at a much cordial future as they begin co-parenting their daughter Ziana months into a tumultuous separation process. Charu, who is a television actress, and Rajeev, Sushmita Sen‘s brother, have been making headlines for months, after announcing that they’re going to separate earlier this year. They had previously patched up after being on the verge of divorce.

Now, in a new interview, Charu has opened up about how the two of them are being cordial so as to raise their daughter Ziana in a better way. She also revealed that they are regretting what they said about each other. “I think Rajeev and I both are going to regret the things we have said but whatever has happened is done now and it is in the past and now it is time for us to move on,” Charu told ETimes in an interview.

Charu also mentioned that she and Rajeev have started observing how fast Ziana is growing up and that their daughter is “slowly understanding things.” Charu added that after months of discord between Rajeev and her, she doesn’t want “anything negative to happen,” and wants to bring up their daughter in a positive environment because, “already a lot has been spoken and done from both sides and she will grow up and see a lot of things.”

The Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye actor has shared that the separation has not turned her relationship with her in-laws bitter. She had recently wished her father-in-law Shubeer Sen on his birthday and had also taken to Instagram to wish Sushmita Sen on her 47th birthday last month.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019, and started having issues in their marriage almost immediatey. They welcomed Ziana in November 2021, after a brief reconciliation. They now live separately.