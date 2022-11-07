scorecardresearch
Charu Asopa shares cryptic video with daughter Ziana amid battles with husband Rajeev Sen: ‘Whoever doesn’t give you love…’

Charu Asopa shares a new video with daughter Ziana, amid the turmoil brewing between her and Rajeev Sen.

ZianaZiana with Charu Asopa (Photos: Instagram/ Charu Asopa)

Actor Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been involved a mud-slinging battle for a while now, with each party levelling allegations at each other and the other denying them all. In the midst of all this turmoil, Charu shared a video with her daughter Ziana, explaining that one should do what makes them happy, rather than trying to constantly please others.

In the video, Charu sits next to Ziana and says, “The most difficult task in the world is to make yourself happy. If you get a chance to be happy don’t lose it. Whoever gives you love, accept it, and whoever doesn’t, don’t care about them.” However, she didn’t mention Rajeev in the video.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in June 2019. Amid reports of their marriage being in trouble, they welcomed their daughter Ziana. This year, the couple revealed that their relationship has been on the rocks for a while, and levelled serious charges at each other. Charu accused Rajeev of infidelity as well as domestic and emotional abuse, saying that he would ‘just vanish’ for months after their fights.

On the other hand, in the latest development, Rajeev accused Charu of having an affair with television actor Karan Mehra, who is already trapped in legal battles of his own. Karan reacted to the allegations in an interview to Siddharth Kanan saying, “To suddenly have your name dragged into something like this, for someone else’s marriage... main toh pehle apni hi cheezein solve karne mein laga hua hun… ye toh kuch aur hi naya aa gaya hai... (I am already stuck solving my own issues and now this new thing has come up). It is quite disheartening that someone, without any basis of truth, can pull anyone’s name.” He mentioned that he has no ‘clue’ who Rajeev is, and he hasn’t been in touch with Charu for a long time.

