Charu Asopa credits sister-in-law Sushmita Sen for teaching her ‘hard work, generosity, honesty’. See birthday post

Television actor Charu Asopa, whose dramatic separation from Rajeev Sen recently made headlines, wished her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen a happy birthday and described her as an amazing person. Charu posted an adorable picture with Sushmita and her daughter, Ziana, and wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know. Happy birthday to the woman who taught me hard work, honesty, and generosity. Thank you for always offering me grace. You’re truly the best. Love you didi.”

Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Charu had revealed that Sushmita had never advised her to sort things out with Rajeev. The actor said that Sushmita always told her prioritise her happiness from day one.

Talking about Sushmita’s involvement in the whole situation, Charu had said, “I haven’t bothered her about this, or asked her to talk some sense into anybody. But yes, she is family, so she knows when things are rough. I don’t like to bother my in-laws either, they’re elderly, and my mother-in-law is unwell. But whenever the topic has come up when didi has called, she has always told me to focus on myself. She has said that if I’m happier with Rajeev, then that’s what I should do, but if I’m happier away from him, then I should separate.”

Recently, Charu moved into a new home with her daughter. Charu and Rajeev first announced their divorce earlier this year. However, the duo decided to give another chance to their marriage because of her daughter. Charu has accused Rajeev of infidelity and physical abuse. He has denied the claims.