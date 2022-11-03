Charu Asopa reveals Sushmita Sen’s advise to her amid separation from Rajeev Sen: ‘If you’re happier alone, leave… prioritise yourself’

Sushmita Sen hasn’t spoken about her brother Rajeev Sen‘s troubled relationship with estranged wife Charu Asopa, but in a new interview, Charu revealed the advice that Sushmita has given her about how to handle the situation. Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 after a four-month courtship, but problems began almost immediately.

Charu told Siddharth Kannan in an interview that her closest friends have stopped speaking to her because they don’t trust her to leave Rajeev for good, because after every argument, they split up, but she keeps returning to him. She said that she can’t even trust her own mother, who didn’t stand up for her when she needed her to the most. In earlier interviews, Charu had accused Rajeev of physical violence and infidelity.

But Charu said that she has remained in touch with Sushmita, who has advised her to prioritise her own happiness before everything else. “She has never told us to work it out,” Charu said about Sushmita’s advice. “She has always told me to prioritise my own happiness, from day one. My parents, yes, they’ve told me to try and resolve the differences. But never didi.”

Asked if she has ever reached out to Sushmita for emotional support, Charu said, “I haven’t bothered her about this, or asked her to talk some sense into anybody. But yes, she is family, so she knows when things are rough. I don’t like to bother my in-laws either, they’re elderly, and my mother-in-law is unwell. But whenever the topic has come up when didi has called, she has always told me to focus on myself. She has said that if I’m happier with Rajeev, then that’s what I should do, but if I’m happier away from him, then I should separate.”

After announcing that they would give their relationship another shot last month, when they were on the brink of divorce again, Charu and Rajeev have now decided to call it off for good. Charu has moved out of Rajeev’s house in Mumbai, and is now looking forward to restarting work.