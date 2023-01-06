Amid divorce proceedings, Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen dance together on ‘Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai’ at family wedding. Watch video

Television actor Charu Asopa, who has been making news for her divorce proceedings with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, recently attended his cousin’s wedding with him and the entire Sen family. The actor vlogged the entire wedding and shared it on her YouTube channel with the title, Kolkata wedding fun ❤️. The highlight of the vlog was Charu and Rajeev dancing together on the song “Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai”.

The video began with Charu going to Rajeev’s house in Kolkata along with her daughter Ziana. Soon, we see the wedding venue and Charu shares visuals of various wedding rituals. At one point, she enters the venue holding hands with Rajeev, dancing and swaying. Later, the two are seen dancing together to Maine Pyar Kiya song “Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai”.

Charu also gave a solo performance on the Ishaqzaade song “Jhalla Wallah”. Charu and Rajeev, who have filed for divorce, were also seen playing with their daughter during the wedding festivities.

Charu Asopa’s vlog also featured Sushmita Sen thanking and appreciating the guests at the wedding for a ‘wonderful’ evening. She compliments the bride who is not Indian yet sported the traditional attire with grace. In the video, she is also heard saying, “Love and promise is a beautiful thing, but you know what is sexier, commitment, and that takes a lifetime. God knows it takes a lot of courage for that commitment. Two of you are cross continents and going beyond language and culture. You couldn’t make me prouder. It’s a privilege to be speaking last this evening.”

After finishing her speech, Sushmita also danced with the bride and groom and other guests at the party.

Earlier, Rajeev Sen had shared several pictures of the family from the wedding festivities. His father was seen having a good time with his granddaughters, Alisah, Renee, and Ziana.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 but soon after, they started having problems and spoke about it in public. Last year, the couple was on the verge of separation but decided to give their marriage another shot until they decided to finally part ways. Rajeev had mentioned in one of his earlier vlogs that the legal process of getting divorced is already underway.