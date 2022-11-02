Charu Asopa denies marrying Rajeev Sen to gain access to his sister Sushmita Sen, details his pattern of emotional and physical abuse

Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa spoke about her troubled relationship with Sushmita’s brother, Rajeev Sen, to whom she has been married since 2019. Charu and Rajeev are in the middle of a tumultuous separation, after announcing some weeks ago that they were going to give their marriage another chance.

Charu said in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that they were on the verge of signing divorce papers when they reversed their decision last month after Rajeev promised to change his behaviour. But when she noticed that he had returned to his usual ways — being an absent father, and running away from problems without any prior warning — she made the tough call to walk out with their one-year-old daughter, Ziana.

Also read | After accusing him of adultery, Charu Asopa says Rajeev Sen would disable CCTVs at home whenever she was away

In the interview, Charu said that she feels like she has wasted three years of her life with him, when she hears him accuse her of being a ‘gold-digger’, and maintaining a friendship with Sushmita for selfish reasons. Charu repeated her previous allegations of physical abuse, and said that Rajeev is prone to anger, and has raised his hand on her a couple of times. She said that he has a habit of disappearing for long stretches of time when things deteriorate between them, and before Ziana was born, he had blocked her from contacting him for months.

Detailing one incident in particular, she said that she unwillingly travelled with Rajeev for his birthday last year, when she was eight months pregnant with Ziana. But when they arrived at their destination, Rajeev’s mother asked after her well-being, and Rajeev got jealous. He didn’t speak to her for two full days, and complained that his mother should’ve paid attention to him, because it was his birthday. “It’s very difficult in the eighth month, I just wanted to lie on a bed and do nothing, but I went because I didn’t want to spoil anybody’s mood… He told me, ‘You’re pregnant, you’re not God. It’s my birthday, she should’ve asked after me.'”

She also accused Rajeev of fuelling rumours about her in the industry. Charu said that Rajeev’s constant messaging would mess with her headspace when she was giving auditions, and that he had even texted some of her colleagues to stay away from her. “It became difficult for me to work there,” Charu said, adding, “The co-actors told the producer, who began wondering if I was going to create problems. I was replaced on that show.”

She also expressed dismay at his public comments about her mental health, and the suggestion that she is unfit to care for their daughter because this is her second failed marriage. Despite their differences, Charu and Rajeev reunited earlier this week to celebrate Ziana’s birthday. Both shared pictures from the get-together on social media.