Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Charu Asopa says she danced with Rajeev Sen at a wedding on family member’s request, confirms she is not back with him

Charu Asopa confirmed that she and Rajeev Sen are getting divorced by June and are done with their counselling sessions.

Sushmita Sen brother Rajeev Sen and his wife and actor Charu AsopaSushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife and actor Charu Asopa are back in the headlines. (Photo: Rajeev Sen/Instagram)
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s relationship once again caught the attention of people on the internet after the two performed on the song “Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai” at a family wedding amid their divorce proceedings. Many thought that the estranged couple has once again patched up, but Charu, in a recent interview, denied the same.

In a new interview, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor confirmed that she and Rajeev are getting divorced and are done with their mandatory counselling sessions. Talking about her dance with Rajeev at the family wedding, she told ETimes, “We did it for Kaki (the groom’s mother). She asked me if I had any qualms about dancing with Rajeev and I said I had none.”

Previously, Rajeev had also shared a few photos from the family wedding which also featured Charu. He shared teh photo with a heart emoji.

 

Charu added that she wants her daughter Ziana to grow up in a positive environment . “Ziana is growing up and I don’t want Rajeev and my differences to make things awkward for her,” she said.

Rajeev also claimed that he and Charu are not getting back together, but are just maintaining a cordial relationship for the sake of their daughter.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 but soon after, they started having problems and spoke about it in public. Last year, the couple was on the verge of separation but decided to give their marriage another shot until they decided to finally part ways.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 12:07 IST
