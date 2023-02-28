Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa reunite to celebrate her birthday amid divorce proceedings: ‘Thank you for making my birthday special’

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen posted a heartfelt birthday message for estranged wife, YouTuber and television actor Charu Asopa. The former couple also spent her special day together, along with their daughter Ziana. Rajeev posted a picture with Charu and daughter Ziana in his arms, and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday Charu. wishing u lots of love with good health & happiness always.” He posted several pictures of them together, including some romantic mirror selfies.

Charu also posted pictures from her birthday party, and thanked Rajeev for making her big day special. “Thank you @rajeevsen9 , had an amazing day. Thank you for making my bday so special.”

Their posts confused their followers, who were under the impression that Charu and Rajeev had decided to go their separate ways, once and for all. One person commented on Charu’s post, “By God ki kasam, aap dono ka samajh nahi aata mujhe… (By God, I don’t understand your relationship).” Another follower commented that the two of them would soon delete these pictures. “after 1 week … photo delete hone wala hein,” the person commented.

Charu, who now lives separately with Ziana, recently shared a vlog in which she visited Rajeev’s house. She had written, “Rajeev wanted to come over and meet Ziana but I suggested that we will come so she can also have an outing.”

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in 2019, but started facing trouble in their marriage and announced their separation soon afterwards. But it looked like things were back on track after the couple welcomed their daughter Ziana in 2021, and shared that they are trying to reconcile, only to announce that they had decided to divorce in 2022.

Rajeev had said in one of his vlogs that the divorce proceedings are already underway. However, the couple recently attended a family wedding in Kolkata and also danced together, leaving followers wondering about their relationship status. However, Charu later said that this didn’t mean that they were back together.

Even though they have removed each other’s pictures from their social media accounts, their latest post gives an impression that they are on cordial terms.