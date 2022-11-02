After accusing him of adultery, Charu Asopa says Rajeev Sen would disable CCTVs at home whenever she was away

Weeks after deciding to give their troubled marriage a second chance, Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa are battling issues of infidelity and distrust in their relationship. Charu has now finally decided to leave Rajeev and has accused him of cheating on her.

In a new interview, Charu said that Rajeev was absent when she was pregnant with their daughter Ziana. She has also said that he has not been “financially” and “emotionally” available for Ziana, who celebrated her first birthday on Tuesday, November 1. Recently, when Ziana was diagnosed with Dengue, she was admitted to a hospital in Rajasthan. Charu said that Rajeev showed up two days late, and then spent most of his time in a hotel and not with their hospitalised daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

Charu told Pinkvilla that Rajeev was absent during her pregnancy and was negligent towards her. She said, “When I was eight months pregnant, not once did he ask me how was I feeling. Instead, he would brag about meeting Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh at the gym. He never asked how was my day. When a lady is pregnant there are thousands of things that she’s going through. I used to not say anything thinking that his mood will get spoilt and again he’ll leave the house.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

After previously accusing him of infidelity, Charu said that Rajeev used to switch off the CCTV cameras at home when she was away. “During the first few months of my pregnancy, I was in Bikaner, and even otherwise if I went somewhere, behind my back, he would always turn off the cameras of the house. When I asked him the reason behind doing this, he brushed it off saying, ‘You want to spy on the house like Bigg Boss.’ This was one of the smallest things to which I did not pay much attention. In the name of the gym, he spent his whole day outside,” Charu shared in the same interview.

After tying the knot in 2019, Rajeev and Charu started facing issues in their marriage. Amid separation talks, the couple welcomed Ziana in 2021. This is Charu’s second marriage. Rajeev had blamed her for allegedly hiding her first marriage, whereas Charu has said that he’s been cheating on her.