Chandraprakash Dwivedi on Prithviraj: ‘It’s a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar plays celebrated Rajput emperor Prithviraj Chauhan in the upcoming epic historical drama titled Prithviraj. The film, also starring Manushi Chhillar, is based on medieval poet Chand Bardai’s epic poem Prithviraj Raso.

The movie is written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The director recently said that Prithviraj has been a long time coming, and that he lived with the story for 18 years before he made the movie. Dwivedi also revealed that the film is his dream project.

“Prithviraj is my dream project. It’s a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before I even attempted to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. To be precise, Prithviraj’s final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times,” said Dwivedi.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi added that he read several books on Prithviraj Chauhan to make sure he was doing justice to the historical figure.

“Today, I’m deeply satisfied as a writer and filmmaker that I took this time before I could realise my dream. There is no Samrat like Prithviraj in our history and I hope our film is a fitting tribute to his valour and magnanimous way of life,” he said.

Earlier, Akshay had also spoken about playing Prithviraj Chauhan in the period drama, calling the film a tribute to his heroism and life. “The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values,” he said.

Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is scheduled to be released on June 3.