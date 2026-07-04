Chandrachur Singh questions officials after bulldozer demolishes ramp outside home. Watch

Actor Chandrachur Singh‘s Gurugram residence came under the sweep of an anti-encroachment drive on Friday, when officials of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) razed a structure outside his home in the DLF area. A video of the actor calmly questioning the officials at the spot has since spread widely on social media.

The action was part of a larger enforcement campaign the department is running across DLF Phases 1 to 5, targeting constructions that allegedly deviate from sanctioned building plans, unauthorised extensions and residential properties being put to commercial use.

As the bulldozer worked, Chandrachur Singh came out and engaged the officials in conversation. He wanted to know whether the operation would stay confined to the exterior or extend inside the house, and pointed out that his father had purchased the property back in 1991. He also asked why the structure outside his home was being brought down, whether the proceedings were being officially documented, and who was heading the operation.