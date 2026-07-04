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Chandrachur Singh questions officials after bulldozer demolishes ramp outside home. Watch
Chandrachur Singh was seen calmly talking to officials after a structure outside his Gurugram home was demolished.
Actor Chandrachur Singh‘s Gurugram residence came under the sweep of an anti-encroachment drive on Friday, when officials of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) razed a structure outside his home in the DLF area. A video of the actor calmly questioning the officials at the spot has since spread widely on social media.
The action was part of a larger enforcement campaign the department is running across DLF Phases 1 to 5, targeting constructions that allegedly deviate from sanctioned building plans, unauthorised extensions and residential properties being put to commercial use.
As the bulldozer worked, Chandrachur Singh came out and engaged the officials in conversation. He wanted to know whether the operation would stay confined to the exterior or extend inside the house, and pointed out that his father had purchased the property back in 1991. He also asked why the structure outside his home was being brought down, whether the proceedings were being officially documented, and who was heading the operation.
#Gurgaon #Gurugram #DLF_Sealing_Drive
– फ़िल्म अभिनेता चंद्रचूड़ सिंह के घर के बाहर @TCP_HARYANA का बुलडोजर चला।
– डीटीपीई अमित मधोलिया के नेतृत्व में तोड़फोड़ हुई।
– मधोलिया ने फ़िल्म अभिनेता को तोड़फोड़ की जानकारी दी।#Chandrachursingh pic.twitter.com/Zg99CdIKjW
— DEEPAK AHUJA (@DEEPAKKAHUJA) July 3, 2026
Through all of it, the actor kept his composure. When DTP officer Amit Madholia identified himself, Chandrachur Singh shook his hand and greeted the rest of the team, and the exchange ended without friction. Madholia reportedly assured the actor that the action was restricted to the alleged encroachment outside the property. Explaining the drive, the officer said the department had been sitting on complaints about building norm violations in the DLF area for a long time, and that the campaign against illegal floors, unauthorised extensions and commercial misuse of residential plots would continue in line with the city’s master plan. Chandrachur Singh has not issued any statement on the incident so far.
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The 90s star was last seen in Bayaan, a 2025 police procedural from director Bikas Ranjan Mishra. The film features Huma Qureshi as an investigating officer probing sexual abuse allegations against an influential cult leader while contending with pressure from within the system and witnesses unwilling to talk. Bayaan had its premiere in the Discovery section of the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025 and later travelled to the 30th Busan International Film Festival, where it screened under A Window on Asian Cinema. The film is yet to release in India.
Chandrachur Singh entered Hindi cinema in 1996 with Tere Mere Sapne and took home the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for Maachis the same year. Hits like Daag The Fire, Kya Kehna and Josh followed, before a water-skiing accident in Goa left him with repeated shoulder dislocations, denting his fitness and slowing a career that had opened with real promise.
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