Friday, November 26, 2021
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s Kheench Te Nach song out: Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor celebrate Holi with peppy track

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's new song, Kheench Te Nach, is a catchy, vibrant track that sees Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor show off their dance skills in a Holi setting.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 26, 2021 6:52:28 pm
Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the latest song from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (Photo: YouTube)

The song Kheench Te Nach, from the upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, has been released online. The catchy track sees the actors show off their dance skills, in what appears to be a Holi setting.

Ayushmann, who plays a weight-lifting champion named Manvinder, enters the scene, throwing coloured powder everywhere, and indulging in some drinks. Vaani enters seconds later, dressed in a white dress, and they engage in some flirty banter while dancing. Sung by Sachin-Jigar, Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, Kheench Te Nach is a peppy dance number. Sachin-Jigar also serve as composers.

Also Read |Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui title song will make you put on your dancing shoes, watch

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor, and will be released on December 10. Ayushmann is Manvinder, a typical gym bro, who doesn’t want to get married, as he is focussed on his fitness regime. However, things turn upside down when Maanvi Brar (Vaani) comes to take Zumba classes in his gym. They fall in love. However, things spiral out of control after he proposes to her. There is a truth related to Maanvi’s gender that Manvinder cannot seem to accept. It remains to be seen how he will come to terms with this.

